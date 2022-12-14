Adam Sandler Is Receiving The 2023 Mark Twain Prize For American Humor

Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, one of the highest honours of comedy, is to be presented to actor, comedian and producer Adam Sandler for the year 2023.

The Hustle (2022) star is set to receive the prestigious award at a gala event in Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, DC on 19 March 2023, marking the 24th year of the tradition.

Sandler, who was a regular face in NBC’s Saturday Night Live from 1991-95, is the seventh cast member to have accepted this award, proving the great influence the longest-running show has over American comedy. The 56-year-old comedian and actor has starred in Happy Gilmore (1996), Netflix dramedy Hustle, Grown Ups (2010), Just Go with It (2011), and many other humourous movies in his 35-year-long acting career.

More about the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor and Adam Sandler

What makes Adam Sandler a worthy awardee?

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favourite cast member on SNL,” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter about this year’s recipient.

Rutter further added, “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing. I am looking forward to a laughter-filled evening like no other as we celebrate his career at a ceremony that is sure to bring together the best in comedy.”

Sandler is a household name for any cinephile. He is not only a comedian but also a successful actor, writer, producer and musician. And he wears all the hats in style.

His hit movies including Big Daddy (1999), The Longest Yard (2005), The Waterboy (1998) and Hotel Transylvania (2012), have grossed over USD 3 billion across the world.

For playing Howard Ratner in Safdie Bros’ critically acclaimed film Uncut Gems (2019), Sandler has been recognised with the National Board of Review and the Independent Spirit Award. Over the years the former SNL star has bagged nine People’s Choice Awards, five MTV Movie Awards and ten Kids’ Choice Awards. Also, his nominations include Golden Globe Award and four Emmy Awards.

He has also received three Grammy nominations for his incredible work as a musician on his comedy albums What the Hell Happened to Me?, What’s Your Name? and Stan and Judy’s Kid.

What is the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor?

The official website reads, “The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recognizes individuals who have had an impact on American society in ways similar to the distinguished 19th-century novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens, best known as Mark Twain.”

Needless to say, it is one of the highest honours in comedy one can receive. The former recipients of this esteemed recognition include Richard Pryor (1998), Jonathan Winters (1999), Carl Reiner (2000), Whoopi Goldberg (2001), Bob Newhart (2002), Lily Tomlin (2003), Lorne Michaels (2004), Steve Martin (2005), Neil Simon (2006), Billy Crystal (2007), George Carlin (2008), Bill Cosby (2009; rescinded in 2018), Tina Fey (2010), Will Ferrell (2011), Ellen DeGeneres (2012), Carol Burnett (2013), Jay Leno (2014), Eddie Murphy (2015), Bill Murray (2016), David Letterman (2017), Julia Louis-Dreyfus (2018), Dave Chappelle (2019) and Jon Stewart (2022).

(Main and Featured Image: Courtesy of IMDb)