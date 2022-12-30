The Best And Funniest Memes That Perfectly Sum Up 2022

2022 was a wild ride. We’ve seen a fair share of ups and downs—well, mostly downs, but a journey isn’t complete without some obstacles. Let’s sum up the year in the format we know best: memes.

Remember how Euphoria’s second season became an absolute rage and dominated our social media with memes? That was this year. Will Smith getting banned from the Oscars? Also this year. Crypto-bros getting dunked on for questionable financial decisions? Oh wait, that’s still ongoing. All of those and a lot more, are presented in memes—the most educational medium of all.

The year in memes: 2022

January

Euphoria suddenly popped up on every social media platform.

When Wordle went viral

February

The memes from Inventing Anna were just *chef’s kiss*

Wait, 50 Cent was in the halftime show?

March

All of our reactions:

Most random thing that happened in March

April

We all have laughed over Hasbulla memes.

May

The Met Gala came and as expected, some celebs just showed up doing the bare minimum.

June

The masterpiece that is Renaissance dropped this year.

And then came the ‘worm’ memes. If you know, you know.

Pride came along, and this pupper took over the internet. We’re not complaining.

July

Stranger Things Season 4 reintroduced Millennials and Gen Z to the Goddess Kate Bush and her iconic ‘Running Up That Hill’

August

That time Shakira was in court for tax fraud LOL

Everyone loves the Sandman, and that means Netflix is about to cancel it soon.

Oh did y’all forget about this shenanigan?

September

BRB, streaming the Harry & Meghan documentary on Netflix

October

Can we agree that this meme is in the “stupid but good” category?

Leave Van Gogh alone!

Tag us next time, jeez

November

And now there’s a fun little lawsuit ongoing

Wednesday Addams stabbed her way into all of our hearts

December

No but for real, the teaser trailer looks AMAZING!

How did your Spotify Wrapped look?

It’s always fun seeing the British fight each other in the comments.

Congrats to the absolute GOAT!

And finally, wishing you all a happy 2023.

