Google Year In Search 2022: Here’s What Hong Kong Searched For The Most

What Hong Kong searched for in 2022? Google has released its roundup of Year in Search for 2022, making for a fascinating read.

As could have been predicted, COVID-related queries piqued people’s interest in 2022. The fifth wave of COVID-19 took over the city in the year’s first quarter, so residents naturally searched for ‘vaccination appointments’ and ‘compulsory testing.’

Hongkongers also looked for ‘iPhone 14’. The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro were a hot topic this year, with people wondering whether to upgrade to the latest iPhone 14. This year’s iPhone line-up also saw the most significant gap between iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models.

Google Year in Search 2022: ‘Ukraine’, ‘Mirror Concert’ piqued interest in Hong Kong

Ukraine topped this year’s trending news topics for Hong Kong as it took the third spot in the global trending searches list. Most people searching for war-torn Ukraine looked for liveblogs to get the latest information on casualties, refugees and donations.

As Hong Kong dropped its quarantine rules, it’s no surprise that COVID guidelines and travel-related searches picked up for Hong Kong. Hongkongers sought a ‘vaccine pass’ to move about the city. Japan was a hit for Hong Kong travellers, with ‘Kyoto’, ‘Tokyo’ and ‘Fukuoka’ topping the list of top trending hotspots. Locally, residents looked for ‘Hong Kong Book Fair’ and ‘Terrence Lam’ and ‘Hins Cheung’ concerts.

The ‘Mirror concert’ in Hong Kong was the subject of many Google searches this year. In July, a giant video screen collapsed and fell on the stage during the Hong Kong boyband Mirror concert. At least two dancers were hurt, and few audience members sustained injuries. Consequently, the ‘Mirror concert’ was fourth on the top trending news list.

Shinzo Abe and John Lee Ka Chiu were the top trending people

The sudden deaths of famous people in Japan are reflected in the 2022 Google search for Hong Kong. ‘Shinzo Abe’, the former Prime Minister assassinated in July, tops the search list for famous people this year.

For the city’s top trending people, Hong Kong’s new chief executive ‘John Lee Ka Chiu’, topped the list. Hong Kong’s former security chief, John Lee Ka-Chiu, was named the island’s new leader. He became the first security official to hold the Chief Executive position in Hong Kong.

Retired actor ‘Wilson Lam’ was the most trending celebrity in Hong Kong after his daughter Denice Lam won the crown for Miss Hong Kong 2022. Hins Cheung King Hin and Terence Lam Ka Him are in second and third places, respectively. Coming to movies, Warriors of Future, The Sparring Partner, and Top Fun: Maverick secure the top three spots.

