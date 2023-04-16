A Look At Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Relationship Timeline

He is one of the world’s leading music sensations. She is a supermodel. And together, they make one of the most renowned power couples in the entertainment industry. They are Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber. With a whirlwind romance and speculations related to ex-love interests, the Justin-and-Hailey relationship, along with the so-called camaraderie with Selena Gomez, has the internet divided. So how did it all unfold? Here’s the complete timeline of Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s relationship.

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber reportedly started seeing each other in 2016 but split up only to reunite in June 2018. The lovebirds had a dreamy Bahamas engagement a month later and soon said “I do” at a New York City courthouse.

Married for some years now, their candid moments and photographs on social media show that they are still as much in love as they were when they had begun dating.

Chronology of Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber’s relationship

2009: First meeting

Reportedly, 12-year-old Hailey Baldwin first met 15-year-old Justin Bieber in 2009 when her father, actor Stephen Baldwin, introduced her to the singer at a TODAY event. The two shyly shook hands, but apparently, Hailey wasn’t interested in him.

As per Vogue, Hailey explained, “I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone,” adding, “I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years, we had a weird age gap.”

2011: Never Say Never NY premiere, Hailey tweets about Selena

In February, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were again spotted at the New York premiere of Bieber’s Never Say Never documentary. The same year, Selena and Justin’s relationship also got Hailey’s stamp of approval when she tweeted in May (which is now deleted), “I don’t care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word.”

Months later, she gave another shout-out to the couple when she tweeted, “I’m for sure 100% team #Jelena.”

2014: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attend church together

Beliebers and the rest of the world got another hint of Justin and Hailey’s relationship in 2014 when they attended Hillsong Church, New York, together and were spotted hanging out with Kendall Jenner. It was also the same time that Bieber broke up his on-off relationship with Gomez.

However, the “Baby” singer and Hailey denied any romantic involvement. Justin captioned an Instagram post featuring them, “People are crazy. I’m super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise.”

2015: Tattoos, party, vacation and rumours

The year 2015 proved to be a major highlight for the rumoured lovebirds as both Bieber and Baldwin made no efforts to hide the PDA.

The “Boyfriend” crooner rang in 2015 with a New Year’s Eve bash and shared a video of his best friend where Hailey joined to wish everyone. The pop star and his model friend also got matching ‘G’ tattoos, which Bieber shared on his Instagram. As per an Insider report, the tattoo was out of love and respect for a young Georgia Veach, daughter of Hillsong Church pastor Chad, who was born with a rare disease.

The year had more to it. December saw the two go on romantic dinners but Hailey ends the year with a tropical and much-covered Mexico vacation with the Bieber family. This was “just a few weeks after Justin was spotted serenading on-and-off love Gomez at a hotel in Beverly Hills,” says People.

A slew of romantic images and videos flooded the internet, with fans awaiting official confirmation.

That year, New Year’s Eve was extra special as Justin performed at actor and philanthropist Leonardo DiCaprio’s party and later sealed it with a kiss from Baldwin.

February 2016: ‘We are a non-exclusive couple’

The following year was naturally all about confirmations. In a February interview, when asked if they were just good friends who kiss, Justin told GQ, “I guess so,” but quickly changed it to, “someone I really love. We spend a lot of time together.”

He also added, “I don’t want to put anyone in a position where they feel like I’m only theirs, only to be hurt in the end. Right now in my life, I don’t want to be held down by anything,” and further said, “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I’m gonna marry, right? If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it’s always gonna be damaged.”

Hailey also told E! News the same thing, “We are not an exclusive couple. He’s about to go on tour,” adding, “Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don’t really like to talk about it because it’s between me and him.”

August 2016: Justin and Hailey call it quits

Their romance was brought to a halt in mid-2016, and the two parted ways in the most heartbreaking way. The relationship ended in August when Justin unfollowed Hailey on social media and Bieber was linked to Sofia Richie.

2017-2018: Exes reunite once again

This seemed like a dark spell for those rooting for the Justin-Hailey relationship. While Justin rekindled his love for Gomez and the two reportedly dated from October 2017 to March 2018, Baldwin made a stunning appearance at the MET Gala with Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes. This episode fuelled rumours, and fans were divided into Team Selena and Team Hailey.

June 2018: And Justin-Hailey are back again

Justin and Hailey couldn’t stay away for long. They bumped into each other at a conference hosted by pastor Rich Wilkerson Jr., of Vous Church, in Miami. Hailey revealed in a Vogue interview, “The common denominator, I promise you, is always church. By then, we were past the drama. I just gave him a hug. By the end of the conference, he was like, ‘We’re not going to be friends.’”

The whole month saw the romance blossom, and Hailey and Justin’s relationship reached newer heights, as they engaged in public displays of affection like no other.

July 2019: There’s a ring on the finger

They say, ‘It’s right when it’s right.’ And this time, the “Stuck With U” star took no time to pop the question to his lady love. Within a month of their patch-up, Justin Bieber proposed to Hailey while the couple were holidaying in the Bahamas.

Although neither revealed the news immediately, Justin confirmed the engagement with a long Instagram post, where he confessed his love for her and that he was committed to getting to know and love her “patiently and kindly.”

As per Insider, the ring has a hefty price tag of USD 600,000 and is designed by Jack Solow from the renowned house of Solow & Co.

September 2018: Wedding bells rang

Baldwin flaunted a massive engagement ring on the cover of Vogue Mexico. The couple moved in together in Bieber’s house outside Toronto; they visit a pastor and were even spotted at a New York City courthouse.

Immediately, word spread like wildfire that the couple has tied the knot. Though she refuted the rumours via a tweet, Hailey later deleted her post and set the wedding bells ringing. She appeared in an all-white outfit for the civil ceremony.

November 2018: It’s Mr and Mrs Bieber

Two months after their low-key New York City marriage, the couple appeared as man and wife on social media in November when Justin posted a playful image of them both and captioned it, “My wife is awesome.” Around the same time, the supermodel also changed her last name on Instagram to Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber.

2019: Mental health, Vogue cover shoot and a grand South Carolina wedding

After a busy last quarter of 2018, the following year was equally eventful for the Biebers. In September 2019, Hailey posted four mushy images as Instagram stories. Before this, the lovey-dovey couple got clicked for a series of images for Vogue‘s March cover, and for the first time, they confirmed what happened a year back at the NYC courthouse.

The same year, however, Justin started facing mental health issues, and they had to postpone their religious wedding ceremony. According to Cosmopolitan, the newlyweds bought a gorgeous Beverly Hills property of nearly 570 sq m for USD 8.5 million.

On 30 September, Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot at a South Carolina ceremony in the presence of 150 guests. It took place at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton. The star-studded guest list included Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone, Joan Smalls, Kylie Jenner, Usher, Justine Skye, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble and Scooter Braun.

2021: Interviews, Met Gala and mental health

In April, Justin told GQ about his anxiety regarding marriage and why the first year was “really tough,” almost like “walking on eggshells.” He said, “There was a lot, going back to the trauma stuff. There was just lack of trust.”

He further said, “There was all these things that you don’t want to admit to the person that you’re with, because it’s scary. You don’t want to scare them off by saying, ‘I’m scared.’”

Despite all the rough patches and a bumpy ride, Hailey and Justin Bieber remained together. The same year, they turned heads at the Met Gala in September, as they appeared hand-in-hand for the theme ‘In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.’

August-September 2022: Hailey addressed the Selena issue

In September, Hailey Bieber appeared on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast and addressed swelling rumours of stealing Justin from Selena and that he cheated on the “Same Old Love” star because of the model.

Hailey said that she never dated Justin while he was in another relationship. Hailey explained, “When him and I ever started, like, hooking up or anything of that sort, he was not ever in a relationship ever — at any point.”

“I’m not interested in doing that and I never was. … I can say — period, point blank — I was never with him when he was in a relationship with anybody,” she said, adding, “It’s not my character to mess with someone’s relationship.”

She also commented on the cordial relationship between Selena and her, and revealed, “That’s why I’m like, it’s all respect, it’s all love.”

October 2022: Hailey and Selena pose together

The two celebrities posed at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ 2nd annual gala and appeared to be quite friendly and on good terms. The moment caused a wild rage, as it was shortly after Hailey addressed rumours of stealing Justin from her.

2023: More drama and divided fans

In March, Hailey was again on the receiving end of criticisms from Gomez’s fans who felt that Hailey and her friends were shading the “Look At Her Now” singer on social media. Justin, too, seemed to fan the fire after his Rolling Loud California concert where he hosted his 29th birthday. He gave out souvenirs that read, “I’m so thankful that I didn’t end up with what I thought I wanted.”

Hailey Bieber was spotted solo on the 2023 Oscars red carpet. She looked stunning in a black YSL gown and was later joined by her husband at the party who shared images in a suit, baseball cap and crochet blanket.

