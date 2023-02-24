H&M x Mugler: The Most Hilarious Memes And Reactions To The Collaboration

It’s official: H&M x Mugler are collaborating. It’s a collab we never included in our bingo card, but we love to see it. Here are some of the best memes and reactions people had online.
Who would have thought we would be buying Mugler quite so soon? And off the rack from H&M, no less? It seems like people have differing opinions on the matter. It’s not every day you see a luxury fashion brand collab with a retailer meant for the mass market. Whether it’s still luxury or not, the jury is still out, but we already know we’ll have our credit cards ready.
H&M x Mugler: Memes and reactions on social media
Did Emily (of Paris) think of this?
Oh he would never. Trust.
Mugler x H&M seems like a slap in the face to Thierry.
— HEATED (@Binzbysolange) February 22, 2023
OH MY GOD YOU DIDN’T
Mugler x H&M makes sense to me because Cadwallader looks like he’s been designing for H&M for several years now.
— chloe iris (@chloeikennedy) February 22, 2023
Now any queen can wear Mugler onto the main stage
Mugler x H&M…… pic.twitter.com/aVoRX8i2XC
— Fashion Faguette (@fashionfaguette) February 22, 2023
Mass production will make that fabric snap crackle and pop babes
H&M x Mugler. Hmmmm?
Please just don’t do the bodysuit thing. We, the masses, are tired.
— Prince of Egypt (@JayTBull) February 22, 2023
Hope they’re doing Jimmy Choo x Shein soon
My morals leaving my body to buy H&M x Mugler and support fast fashion pic.twitter.com/hRTZsUPXfy
— mizge (@mihailo____) February 22, 2023
If it’s just a line of bodysuits I swear to god
Me shopping the Mugler x H&M collab, where are my morals pic.twitter.com/OfekcOJ9ib
— Deep Impact Crier (@deepimpactcrier) February 22, 2023
Now THIS is the key to my wallet
Let's Discuss: H&M x Meg Thee x Mugler pic.twitter.com/dCHZZ5FjdD
— Sneaker Deals | SneakersCheaper.com | DeadLaced (@DeadLaced) February 22, 2023
And lastly, we leave you with this thought…
Not far fetched for what Mugler has become. I wonder how/if the beauty side will come into the fold on this since they’re under L’Oreal’s ownership
— Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) February 22, 2023
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok