Hong Kong’s Iconic 135-Year-Old Star Ferry Gets New Life Thanks To Fans Of ‘Mirror’

One of the oldest forms of public transport, Hong Kong’s Star Ferry holds a special place in the hearts of locals as well as tourists. The ride is often recommended to tourists and has been a major part of pop culture in Hong Kong. In fact, sightings of the Star Ferry can also be seen in the 1960 film The World of Suzie Wong, and the television series Noble House. For newer generations, it was also the backdrop for Hong Kong hip-hop artist Haysen Cheng’s 2021 song Star Ferry.
2/ Hong Kong’s Star Ferry has suffered throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, as travel restrictions all but sealed the city off from tourists. In a bid to stay afloat, Star Ferry fares will rise by more than 50 per cent in April. pic.twitter.com/9TLRj7UpD6
During its peak, the ferry carried more than 60,000 passengers per day. Unfortunately, due to the social unrest in 2019 as well as two years of the Covid-19 pandemic and an increased prioritisation of the city’s rail network, the daily passenger count for the ferry has become less than 27000.
Last month, ferry boss David Chow Cheuk-yin told the South China Morning Post that shutting down such an iconic element of Hong Kong’s history was not an option. “Many wrote on our Facebook page that they didn’t want to see Star Ferry close down as it was part of their collective memory,” he further added.
How did fans of the boy band Mirror bring Star Ferry back to prominence?
Chow said that, when news spread that the ferry was struggling to stay afloat, help came from all corners, with people showing their support in heart-warming ways. One of those ways involved fans of Mirror, a popular Hong Kong boy band, who helped in the most unique way possible.
Why is Star Ferry so famous?
Hong Kong’s Star Ferry is a historic ferry service that operates across Victoria Harbour, connecting Hong Kong Island and Kowloon. The ferry service has been in operation since 1888 and is considered an iconic part of Hong Kong’s history and culture. It is known for offering scenic views of Victoria Harbour and the city’s skyline and has been quite popular among both tourists and locals.
