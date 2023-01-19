Mackenzie McDonald: Check Out The Young Athlete’s Net Worth And Career Highlights

At the 2023 Australian Open, Mackenzie McDonald knocked out defending champion and top seed Rafael Nadal out of the tournament. This was Nadal’s worst Grand Slam result in seven years.

Nadal’s elimination disturbs the men’s draw and gives an unexpected twist to the race for the Grand Slam title. With the second-ranked player in the tournament, Casper Ruud, also facing a shocking exit in Round 2, it looks like the stars might be aligning for nine-time champion Novak Djokovic to equalise the Spaniard’s record of 22 Grand Slam titles.

So, who exactly is Mackenzie McDonald? Is he the next big thing in men’s tennis or was this just a fluke win, aided by the hip injury Nadal suffered in the second set? Well, let’s take a look at McDonald’s career highlights, net worth and other achievements.

Mackenzie McDonald: The young player’s career highlights

Born on April 16 1995, McDonald is an American professional tennis player. After graduating from high school, he attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he played college tennis for the Golden Bears. In 2014, McDonald began his professional tennis career by competing in the ITF Futures and ATP Challenger Tour, winning his first Challenger Tour singles title in 2016 at the Irving Tennis Classic.

He tasted further success in 2016 by winning the NCAA Division I Tennis Championships in both singles and doubles. In 2018, he reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open men’s doubles tournament with partner Michael Venus. He’s had his fair share of career setbacks as well, with 2020 being particularly rough for the young athlete. While he participated in the 2020 Auckland Open, Australian Open and US Open, his performance was not satisfactory. In the same year, McDonald played his first French Open but lost to Rafael Nadal in the second round. In 2021, he managed to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open before getting knocked out.

The last couple of years have probably been the best of McDonald’s career so far. On August 1 2022, he scored a career-high singles ranking of world No. 48, and on October 17 2022, he reached a career-high doubles ranking of No. 90. As of January 2023, the tennis player has won four ATP Challenger Tour singles titles.

In 2023, McDonald pulled off a massive upset by knocking out defending champion Rafael Nadal from the Australian Open. The two were competing in round 2 of the tournament, with McDonald successfully advancing to round 3. What made McDonald’s victory (and Nadal’s defeat) even more stunning was the fact that it happened in straight sets – 6-4, 6-4, 7-5. McDonald will now be facing Japan’s Yoshihito Nishioka for a spot in Round 4.

What is Mackenzie McDonald’s net worth?

As of January 2023, McDonald’s net worth is estimated to be USD 1.4 million. All his earnings have come from competing in tennis tournaments. He roughly makes about USD 286000 a year.

His endorsements

Even though the tennis player is quite young, he has still managed to rack up a couple of endorsements including brands like Fila and Wilson. The latter looks after McDonald’s racquet needs while the former sponsors his on-court apparel.

His personal life

Currently, McDonald is in a relationship with Maria Matea, who also happens to be a professional tennis player. Currently, McDonald resides in Lake Nona, Florida.

