Manchester United Might Soon Announce Cristiano Ronaldo’s Replacement In Major Transfer News

In major Manchester United transfer news, it looks like the English club has found Cristiano Ronaldo’s replacement and would be launching him shortly. This development comes after the footballer made a shocking exit from the English club and announced it during the FIFA World Cup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Manchester United Transfer News: Who will Be Cristiano Ronaldo’s Replacement?

Initially, Manchester United was keen on signing Cody Gakpo but wasn’t able to do so due to his transfer to Liverpool. Head coach Erik ten Hag told the club he is frustrated they could not secure the signing of Gakpo. According to ESPN, United did not lodge an official bid for Gakpo because they could not match the financial package offered by Liverpool.

Now moving forward, Alvaro Morata is reportedly being considered as a potential replacement in the club. The Portuguese player’s departure has left the club incomplete and head coach Erik ten Hag is keen on recruiting another forward during the winter transfer window. Morata was quite impressive while playing for Spain at the FIFA World Cup and though Manchester United is looking forward to his services, they are reportedly only interested in a loan deal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Álvaro Morata (@alvaromorata)

Morata, who scored five goals in 14 La Liga games this season, seems like a potential fit for a short-term period. On their return to Premium League, the club beat Nottingham Forest with a 3-0 score, which was possible due to goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, and Fred. Erik ten Hag revealed that they are currently still on the lookout for a striker and was quoted as saying, “I think we are always in the market but it has to match the sporting criteria and also the financial criteria.”

More about Ronaldo’s transfer

Manchester United and Ronaldo mutually agreed to end the contract after his interview with Piers Morgan, wherein he criticised the club and the manager. A statement issued by the club read: “Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well in the future.”

According to sources, Ronaldo’s contract at Old Trafford was due until June, but the club was ready to cancel it early after the striker told Piers Morgan that the club had made “zero progress” since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 and that he “doesn’t respect” Erik ten Hag.

(Main and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/Cristiano Ronaldo)