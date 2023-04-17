Celebrity Engagements 2023: Millie Bobby Brown, Vanessa Hudgens, Lana Del Rey And More

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on 11 April 2023. It made headlines around the world for being one of the biggest celebrity engagements this year.

Jake is an actor and son of singer Jon Bon Jovi. The 19-year-old Millie, who has delivered some major cinematic hits since Stranger Things, has been dating Jake, who is 20, since July 2021. They made their relationship official on the BAFTAs red carpet in 2022.

More about Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi’s engagement

Millie Bobby Brown posted a black-and-white picture on her Instagram account, showing the two celebrities.

The picture shows her wearing a diamond ring. Jake, whose full name is Jacob Hurley Bongiovi, can be seen holding her in an embrace as the two share a laugh.

Millie captioned the picture with a white heart emoji and the words, “I’ve loved you three summers now, honey, I want ’em all.”

The words, according to some reports, are part of the lyrics from Taylor Swift’s song “Lover.” The caption also suggests that the couple may have been together since the summer of 2020.

Jake, too, posted two pictures of them together. He simply wrote the word “forever” along with a white heart emoji in the caption.

Other celebrity engagements of 2023

Millie and Jake are the latest on a long list of celebrity couples who announced their engagement this year. Among the other famous names are Vanessa Hudgens, Rebel Wilson, Barbara Palvin and Lana Del Rey.

Ella Henderson and Jack Burnell

Ella and Jack were among the first celebrities engaged in 2023.

Ella, the singer famous for her appearance in the reality music competition show The X Factor UK, shared a post on 10 January revealing her engagement to former Team Great Britain swimmer Jack Burnell. Reports suggest that Jack proposed to her during a holiday in Mauritius.

“So this happened … here’s to life with you & all its adventures @jackrexburnell,” Ella captioned her picture showing off her engagement ring. The picture was taken at The Residence Mauritius, a five-star luxury resort located near Palmar beach.

Jack also shared pictures of the couple from Mauritius after Ella accepted his proposal.

“SHE SAID YES!!! Can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you… @official_ellahenderson,” wrote Jack.

The couple had met during the lockdown in 2020.

Hailie Jade and Evan McClintock

In a post on 4 February, Eminem’s daughter Hailee announced that she was engaged to her boyfriend Evan.

“Casual weekend recap… 2.4.23 i love you @evanmcclintock11,” she wrote in a caption of a picture showing the pair popping a bottle of champagne.

According to E! Online, Evan proposed to Hailie. The two had been reportedly dating since 2016 and kept their relationship away from the public eye for the most part.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker

In one of the biggest celebrity engagements of 2023, Vanessa, who is best known as the star of High School Musical, and Cole, a professional baseball player for the Colorado Rockies, announced they were taking the next step in their relationship.

PEOPLE had first confirmed their engagement earlier in February. Both Vanessa and Cole put out a joint post on Instagram on 9 February to confirm that they were indeed officially engaged.

“YES. We couldn’t be happier,” wrote the couple.

The pictures showed the couple posing in Paris with Vanessa showing off her diamond engagement ring in front of the Eiffel Tower.

Reports suggest that the couple were dating for at least two years before their engagement announcement.

Vanessa had in May 2021 confirmed the relationship on The Drew Barrymore Show and said that they met on a Zoom meditation group call. TMZ reported that Cole proposed to Vanessa towards the end of 2022.

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

On 19 February, Rebel and Ramona confirmed that they had decided to live their lives together forever with a post on Instagram.

They confirmed their relationship in 2022 and have a daughter via surrogate, who they welcomed later the same year.

Rebel proposed to Ramona with a Tiffany & Co. round-cut diamond ring weighing 2.55 carats.

In one of the pictures posted on Rebel’s Instagram account, Ramona can be seen sporting the ring as the couple kiss, wearing matching pink-and-white striped sweaters. The pictures were taken at Disneyland in California.

“We said YES!” Rebel wrote, adding, “Thank you @tiffanyandco for the stunning ring and to Bob Iger and the incredible team at Disneyland @disneyweddings for pulling off this magical surprise!”

While Rebel is a well-known comedian and actor, Ramona is the founder and owner of the sustainable clothing brand Lemon Ve Limon.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

This is one of the major celebrity engagements of 2023 that is yet to be confirmed by the pair themselves. But news mills worked overtime in late March reporting that the two are now engaged.

“Dylan and Barbara are engaged,” ET reported, citing a source on 21 March.

“They have been showing off her ring to people and are so happy. They’re always very in love with one another and by each other’s sides, but they’re even happier than usual. They can’t wait to start this new chapter together,” the source told ET.

Dylan, who is best known for Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and Barbara, a Hungarian supermodel, have been together since 2018. While Dylan is not very active on Instagram, Barbara has often posted the couple’s pictures on her feed.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro

Grammy Award winner Rosalía and musician Rauw announced their engagement in a unique way — with a new music video for their track, “Beso.”

The music video was released on 24 March. It is towards the end of the video that Rosalía can be seen revealing her diamond engagement ring. She then kisses Rauw and says, “Te amo” (Spanish for “I love you”).

According to a PEOPLE report, it is not clear when they first met, but dating rumours started swirling when they were spotted leaving a Los Angeles restaurant in August 2021. The following month, they made their relationship public with several posts on social media.

They have since walked the red carpet at major events such as Los40 Music Awards in November 2021 and the Latin Grammy Awards in November 2022.

Lana Del Rey and Evan Winiker

On 29 March, Billboard reported that singer Lana Del Rey and music talent manager Evan Winiker were engaged.

According to the report, it is not clear when the pair first met. Though very private about their relationship, the two were sometimes spotted together in public since September 2022, when they attended the Malibu Chili Cook-Off festival with a group of friends.

In March 2023, just before the news of their engagement, Billboard reported that they were seen enjoying dinner and drinks at Pappy and Harriet’s restaurant in Pioneertown in California, US.

Neither Lana nor Evan has since commented on the reports of their engagement.

