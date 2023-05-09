Best Mother’s Day Gift Ideas For All Kinds Of Moms Out There

With Mother’s Day right around the corner, it is time to start getting gifts if you haven’t already! While your mum will appreciate any gift (just your love included), it’s still worth getting something special for her for the occasion. Nothing expresses your love for your mum more than a gift from the heart. So, if you’re unsure what to get your mum, you’re in the right place. We’ve compiled a list of the best Mother’s Day gift ideas depending on what you think your mum needs or loves!

So, whether you want to help her upgrade her wardrobe or treat her with a getaway, we have plenty of recommendations. The gifts don’t have to be luxury indulgences. Something as simple as an in-home massage could easily bring joy to her day.

See our top picks of the best last-minute gifts for your mum

Mother’s Day gift ideas that your mum will love!

For the mum who deserves a reset

Mother’s Day might just be one day, but why not get her a gift that she will cherish life long? We cannot think of a better Mother’s Day gift idea than the 28-Day Reset Programme from Neelam Pure Health. Through this month-long coaching programme, mums will receive valuable insights into their health goals including food intake and lifestyle. The programme also dives deep into sleep, mindfulness, and the importance of exercise.

If a month-long retreat feels too long, there’s also something for your mum to enjoy for a day or two. Wellness holistic studio XYZ is offering a series of mindfulness courses. It’s a great gift to remind your mum that her mental well-being is just as valuable as her physical well-being. Some of the courses include Sweat to the Beat, which is ideal for mums wishing to achieve high-intensity strength and conditioning. Meanwhile, Yoga Inversion helps at balancing the mind and body.

Otherwise, a one-day gift from Float is also ideal. The “I Love You Mom” Massage Package allows mums to enjoy a 100-minute spa package for just HKD 688 (original price of HKD 1,119). The first option has three different massages to enjoy: Five Elements Aroma, Detox Lymphatic, and Kampo Ginseng Deep Tissue. The second option comprises Magnetic Fork Massage, Gua Sha Massage, and other therapy treatments like tendon therapy, ear candling, and more. Offers are first-come-first-served so make sure you don’t miss this chance!

For the mum who needs some pampering

Make your mum the happiest (and prettiest) with all-in-one beauty and spa gifts! EstheClinic is providing two French-designed treatments for mums to enjoy. The OxyPure package (HKD 1,800 for al a carte) is a three-in-one anti-ageing and hydrating medical-grade facial treatment, which is also safe and non-invasive.

In fact, it treats skin conditions such as acne, dehydration, and ageing by enriching the skin with oxygen while gently exfoliating dead skin. Meanwhile, the signature IPL Anti-Ageing package (HKD 2,200 for a la carte) is a five-step treatment that helps the skin become firmer and smoothens fine lines and wrinkles.

Skincare and beauty brand Caudalie is known for its paraben-free skincare products, but did you know that they actually also have facial treatments? This Mother’s Day, the brand is offering 30 per cent off of any spa treatments, exclusively for new members (only at selected branches)!

The Global Anti-Ageing Facial Treatment (HKD 805 after discount) boasts a blend of the best ingredients to treat visible signs of ageing. Your mum can also expect massage techniques and derma rolling! The Vinoperfect Radiance Facial Treatment (HKD 602 after discount) corrects dark spots, pigmentation, and uneven skin tone using Vinoperfect. Your mum will feel radiant and fresh after treatment!

But the pampering doesn’t stop there! Various hotels in Hong Kong like Cordis, Hotel Icon, The Landmark Mandarin Oriental, and more are also offering numerous facial and spa packages for you to treat your mum! Be sure to check out the best deals!

For the mum who loves to glam up!

Show appreciation for your mum with a range of beauty and skincare products! Cult favourite Aesop always has something for everyone, but especially for the occasion. The limited-release gift kit, Mimamori (HKD 820) is a trio of three cherished products: Resurrection Aromatique Hand Balm, A Rose by Any Other Name Body Cleanser, and Rejuvenate Intensive Body Balm. All these are perfect for day-to-day use!

Take advantage of Soho Thankful Week throughout this month and splurge on discounted beauty products. For instance, you can get Amorepacific Time Response Deluxe Set for just HKD 2,600 (original price is HKD 3,676). It includes two best-selling masks that have four green tea essences, which helps skin regain softness and moisture. The Sulwhasoo First Care Serum VI Set (HKD 1,020) has all the essential products your mum needs to stimulate her skin’s natural beauty. When it comes to beauty products, the Laneige NEO Cushion Set (HKD 330) provides a flawless complexion throughout the day—a versatile product for work and personal use!

Does your mum need a wardrobe upgrade? Look no further than Vestiaire Collective, an online marketplace for pre-loved fashion. Just for Mother’s Day, you get an exclusive discount on the first purchase of a highly-curated selection of fashion items and accessories. Simply use the code WELCOMEVC for HKD 350 off (purchase of HKD 2,500 or above). What a treat!

Trade posh for comfort with Lululemon’s range of products, which are staples that go with any occasion. The Align High-Rise Pant (HKD 770) is made with mum-level flexibility thanks to the soft, breathable layer that stretches to fit your mum’s schedule. Other than that, the Softstreme High-Rise Pant (HKD 1,180) offers a four-way stretch and softness that leaves one feeling relaxed regardless of the day and place.

For the mum who loves food

Still unsure what your mum will like as a gift? You simply can’t go wrong with food as a Mother’s Day gift idea. And in Hong Kong, food (and eating) is just a big part of the culture, daily routine, and way of life. That’s why Chilli Fagara is bringing back its family-friendly Wrap-at-Home Chilli Dumpling Kit (HKD 248). The pork or plant-based dumpling sets make for a delicious session with your mum and the whole family. The exclusive packs include 10 signature dumplings with the much-loved Ma or La sauces. Pre-order until May 11 to get a 20 per cent early bird discount!

Does your mum have a sophisticated palate? She’ll love the private tasting experience by Pata Negra House Group! Simply choose from two packages: Signature Experience (HHKD 980 per person, minimum of six people) or the elevated Prestige Experience (HKD 1,880 per person, minimum of six people) and tour Asia’s first Iberico ham cellar.

The former showcases the finest Iberico ham vintages along with an eight-course tapas menu by chef Heloise Fischbach. It comes with a local twist too! The latter experience features premium items like foie gras, champagne, and the exclusive Rui Dorado ham. Both the packages come with unique wine pairings.

For something simpler (and sweeter), t.w.i.g cafe’s Mother’s Day gift set is simply the way to go. The cafe joins forces with Jack’s Flowers for a beautiful arrangement of flowers and a four-inch floral and fruity-inspired shortcake. You can choose between exclusive Mother’s Day flavours of lychee rose or strawberry.

You and your mum will be spoiled for choice in HK when it comes to the variety of Mother’s Day menus available! Whether you’re looking for afternoon tea or tasting dinner menus, Hong Kong’s restaurants are ready for the special day. Check out our list of the best brunch places to treat your mum.

For the mum who loves the outdoors

Mother’s Day is a cause for celebration and this year is extra special—it’s the first one in years where Hongkongers are mask-free! Travel restrictions have been lifted, which means people are now able to travel freely. So, why not treat your mum to a relaxing overseas holiday? There are plenty of sun-frenched options with stay packages and dining options in places like Indonesia and Thailand.

The Standard Hua Hin is offering a Stowaway Package (prices depend on stay dates) which includes 20 per cent off on bar the bar menu when staying for three, seven, or 11 consecutive nights. The package also offers a complimentary daily breakfast, 15 per cent off a la carte menu for food and drinks, as well as dining. That sounds like the perfect escape with your mum, doesn’t it?

Meanwhile, at the all-villa Jumeriah Bali in Uluwatu, your mum will love the Sensational Weekend Staycation (prices depend on stay dates). It’s an idyllic four-night stay where your mum will feel like royalty, strolling through the Majpahit Empire-styled gardens. The package includes daily breakfast, a complimentary 30-minute spa treatment when booking a 60-minute treatment, and discounts on food and beverages.

Looking to stay in Hong Kong for Mother’s Day? Make use of the sunny weather to treat your mum to a picture-perfect picnic. To help with that, Relish is offering a special picnic set for two for their Mother’s Day package (HKD 760)! It comes with a three-piece Relish jar set, sandwiches, scones, cakes, cheese, and charcuterie board, as well as a whole bottle of rosé. Even better is the fact that everything is sustainably packaged and comes in a reusable canvas bag.

Happy gift shopping!

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong