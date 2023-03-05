Pedro Pascal Is The Internet’s New ‘Daddy’ And Twitter Is Loving It

It’s the era of Pedro Pascal and we’re just happy to be living in it. And Twitter, of course, had a lot to say.

If you need someone to play a reluctant father figure who doesn’t want to care but ends up caring so, so much that it hurts his (and our) hearts, then look no further than Chilean actor Pedro Pascal. Or as the internet now refers to him, “Daddy”. Daddy Pascal, Papi Pascal, Papi Pedro—whichever you prefer.

It’s not difficult to understand why. The man was part of Game of Thrones (the good seasons) and has now become the reigning king of television thanks to his roles in HBO’s The Last of Us and Disney+’s The Mandalorian. So the internet did what the internet does best: they simped over Papi Pascal.

Twitter is simping over Pedro Pascal, and honestly, we are too

What makes this all the more entertaining is the fact that Pedro Pascal is fully aware of his newfound status—and he is fully embracing it. He admits that he doesn’t fully understand what it means, especially when someone calls him “zaddy”, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t like it, as evidenced by this red-carpet interview.

In fact, he has fully embraced his simp-worthy status that when he hosted Saturday Night Live, a whole sketch was based on it. It only sent us even more and solidified his status as father periodt (this is a reference to the sketch. Please don’t think I actually write this way). Of course, that’s not to say that the man is just physically good-looking (which he is). The reason why the internet has been so enamoured with him is because he is genuinely such a good soul and one heck of a terrific actor to boot.

Of course, Twitter has had a field day with Pedro so we’ve compiled some of our favourites. Here’s the best of Twitter simping over Papi Pascal.

Pedro Pascal is your daddy.

pic.twitter.com/NPEgdosuk8 — R E P L I C A N T (@Roybattyforever) January 19, 2023

PEDRO PASCAL is a BIBLICALLY gorgeous man. I wanna feed him grapes. I wanna fan him with the frond of a date palm from the forests of Lebanon. I wanna find the alabaster vial of perfume oil that one woman broke for Jesus and comb it through his hair. Like..he's stressing me OUT pic.twitter.com/NeNUNMT41a — bila 🧃 (@cinnamoanrol) February 20, 2023

“i’m the daddy of the internet? and i have no kids so i don’t know what they’re talking about” pic.twitter.com/LugTfWJ8fv — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) February 23, 2023

“are you enjoying all the sudden attention?”

“yeah”

“what’s internet daddy?”

“me!” pic.twitter.com/eDXtslGiww — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pascalarchive) February 24, 2023

Me after hearing Pedro Pascal say “I am your cool, slutty daddy” pic.twitter.com/OCWuoobYgS — Fiona Small (@FionaSmall) February 24, 2023

Pedro Pascal deep talking voice when saying "Daddy Pascal" 😍.. 📹: Capital Official pic.twitter.com/Oy9oPK0Dtc — Vina Verde || streaming LOVESTRUCK (@vinaverdemusic) March 1, 2023

Pedro pascal hiding in the bathroom at red carpets so he doesn’t get asked about being the internets daddy’s for the 152636476th time pic.twitter.com/r4xXK0pl0b — ❤️THE SCARLET RED❤️ (@THESCARLETRED1) March 2, 2023

The Baby Yoda is all of us wanting to cuddle up with Daddy Pedro Pascal #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/yjld74vqKQ — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) March 2, 2023

I'm not calling Pedro Pascal daddy so he sees me as different and not annoying and chooses me pic.twitter.com/CBrjmBvHat — Aidan (@aidanthereup) February 28, 2023

pedro pascal preparing to be asked 100 different questions about being the internet “daddy” when he steps on a red carpet: pic.twitter.com/gT44DAsWl8 — kie (@criminalplaza) March 2, 2023

