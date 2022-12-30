5 PSG Players That Can Be Gamechangers This Season

After all of the disappointments and victories of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the best footballers are back again to cast their magic on the field. From the legendary veteran Lionel Messi to the rising superstar of football Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) has an elite group of footballers that’ll be adorning its jersey for Ligue 1 in 2023. So, as we all get struck by football frenzy again, let’s take a look at five PSG players to watch out for in Ligue 1 next year.

What is PSG?

🆗📺⚽️ #PSGRCSA Le résume de la victoire 🆚 Strasbourg (2-1) au Parc des Princes pic.twitter.com/UnVyToHIzN — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) December 29, 2022

PSG has, over the years, grown to become one of the most popular and highly regarded international football clubs. With players like Messi, Mbappé, and Ramos on their roster, PSG is poised to dominate Ligue 1 yet again. Now, after a memorable 2022 World Cup final, we can’t help but obsess over all the drama and energy that we’ll be engulfed by again.

PSG players to check out in Ligue 1’s 2022-2023 season

1. Kylian Mbappé

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paris Saint-Germain (@psg)

Kylian Mbappé joined PSG’s football squad for the second time in 2022. From the hat-trick he scored during the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Argentina to winning five Ligue 1 titles, the 23-year-old footballer is currently considered to be one of the best in the world. In the ongoing Ligue 1 season, Mbappé led the PSG team to a win against RC Strasbourg after Neymar Jr was sent off. Winner of the Golden Boot in Qatar, Mbappé is undoubtedly one of the top players to watch out for this season.

2. Neymar Jr

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NJ 🇧🇷 (@neymarjr)

Despite the outrageous move he pulled off in the match against RC Strasbourg, there are numerous reasons why Neymar Jr is one of the top PSG players in French Ligue I. Neymar is known for his PSG tournament performances right from 2017, having scored 115 goals and assisted in 75 goals in his 163 PSG matches so far. Neymar has also greatly helped the PSG squad hold the lead this season with 11 league goals and 10 assists. However, the footballer will go through at least one match suspension after he was sent off in the Strasbourg match.

3. Sergio Ramos

La mejor forma de volver a la #Ligue1: victoria en casa.

The best way to return to #Ligue1: a home win.

La meilleure façon de reprendre la #Ligue1 : victoire devant nos supporters.#AllezParis 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/GZ56vA8PbI — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) December 28, 2022

While Sergio Ramos didn’t have the opportunity to play in the 2022 FIFA World Cup and even though his deal with the Parisian football club will end in June 2023, we still have our eyes on him. While he hasn’t had the best season so far (he has only assisted in one and scored zero goals), the senior player might have a point to prove to his detractors off the field. After all, Sergio Ramos has won five LaLiga titles, four Champions League titles, two Euro Cups, and even a FIFA World Cup in his career.

4. Lionel Messi

Messi completed football and is doing side quests now 🐐 pic.twitter.com/SyeI6ppjht — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 20, 2022

Lionel Messi, the iconic footballer who led Argentina to lift the world cup in Qatar, will not be seen in PSG just yet. However, he is still one of the star players that the Parisian club can count on for their upcoming matches. After his massive victory in Qatar, Messi mania has taken over the world. So needless to say, if you are a Messi fan or even if you’re one of his new admirers, get ready to witness his magic yet again as he begins playing for Ligue 1 in January 2023. One of the best PSG players to watch out for, if there ever was one.

5. Sergio Rico

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sergio Rico Gonzalez (@sergioricogonzalez1)

Spanish goalkeeper Sergio Rico joined the Ligue 1 champions in 2019. Having begun his career with Sevilla FC, he will continue to play with the Parisian club till 2024. The 29-year-old Spaniard is certainly one of the top PSG players who has often saved his team from the jaws of defeat. We hope to see more of him before he officially begins his tenure with Lazio in Serie A.

