Valentine’s Day 2023: The Ultimate Gift-Guide For Your Girlfriends And Wives

Shopping for a Valentine’s Day gift for your girlfriend or wife isn’t easy. Sure, you have the usual gifting ideas like a flower bouquet or assorted chocolates but now is the time to amp up your gifting game.
It is time to use 14th February as an opportunity to show that special person in your life how much they mean to you. Instead of waiting until the last minute, take the time to find her a special and unique gift that she will truly love and utilise. If you’re out of gift ideas or just downright confused about what to gift, we have some great gifting suggestions for you that stylish women will absolutely adore on Valentine’s Day.
Major brands have launched exclusive Valentine’s Day collections in categories such as fashion, grooming and accessories. Whether you are looking for skincare products for your self-care-oriented partner, sparkly bejewelled jewellery, statement bags, or even footwear, we have you covered.
From skincare and haircare to fashion and accessories, we have curated a wholesome bunch of gifting ideas to celebrate your girlfriend/wife this Valentine’s Day.
Scroll away!
(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Pexels/ Yan Krukau and Karolina Grabowska)
HKD 2800
This Valentine’s Day, Swarovski has introduced a ribbon-inspired theme for its unique gifting pieces. Swarovski’s glittering Volta collection includes delicate bows and radiant hearts, all exuding charm and beauty. Gift your girlfriend these Volta heart pendants, bracelets, bow necklaces, chokers, bangles, and earrings that wrap love in elegance and grace, each featuring bright crystals.
(Image credits: Courtesy Swarovski)
HKD 9015
Want to gift your partner the taste of luxe? Jimmy Choo is offering metallic accessories that will be perfect for Valentine’s Day. Their iconic statement Bon Bon handbag is crafted from mirror fabric and comes in multiple metallic shades such as gold, silver and fuschia as well as in matte colours such as bubblegum pink, black and white. Made in Italy, this signature style features a chain drawstring fastening with tassels and a metal bracelet top handle. A sophisticated gifting selection, given the occasion.
(Image credits: Courtesy Jimmy Choo)
HKD 3558
Victorinox’s Alliance XS is a delicate yet dynamic masterpiece in feminine form. A timepiece with timeless elegance that strikes the balance between sophistication and simplicity, it is an ideal gift for your girlfriend or wife this Valentine’s Day. As part of the Fresh Energy collection, the eleven lustrous Swarovski crystals are now perfectly paired with the retro-style coloured dial, adding a special pop of colour to pared-back perfection.
(Image credits: Courtesy Amazon)
HKD 798
Crocs’s Classic Platform doesn’t let you compromise on fashion and is the perfect gifting option for the season of love. A stylish version of the Croc’s Classic, this footwear features a heightened, contoured outsole that supports the upper and comes with a slimmer, sleeker look. Wait, there’s more! These Crocs have a customisable backstrap that also holds Jibbitz charms, so you can personalize them for your partner even more.
(Image credit: Courtesy Amazon)
HKD 645
If your girlfriend loves fragrances, you need to gift her the iconic Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Fragrance. A fruity floral scent which is a sparkling mix of fresh-cut peonies and afternoon sun, the citrus notes and Brazilian purple passion fruit in this concoction are truly intoxicating. Other notes of clean Shangri-la Peony from Tibet and Madagascan vanilla orchid add a creamy-sweet element, while the Italian sunstruck pine gives the scent its inimitable aromatic twist.
(Image credit: Courtesy Victoria’s Secret)
HKD 4280
Dyson is here to end your search for the perfect gift for your Valentine with its popular hair styling tool. The Dyson Airwrap Multistyler makes for a suitable gifting option for your girlfriend or wife. The only styler to curl, shape and hide flyaways using the Coanda effect, this hair styling tool has re-engineered attachments that harness enhanced Coanda airflow to help you create exciting new hairstyles. It also features a rotating cool tip which helps in flaunting faster and easier curls and waves with no heat damage.
(Image credit: Courtesy Amazon)
HKD 533
Pamper your soulmate with healthier hair this Valentine’s Day. K18’s peptide leave-in treatment mask for all hair types clinically reverses damage in four minutes. The patented peptide technology works to repair damage from bleach, colour, chemical services and heat, restoring strength, softness, smoothness, and bounce to your hair. This hair care product is clinically proven to heal damage and doesn’t get washed away with shampoo, thereby leaving lasting results.
(Image credit: Courtesy Amazon)
HKD 226
This one is for all the self-care and skincare lovers out there. Pixi is offering an all-essential gift kit. Give your partner that signature ‘Pixi glow’ with this exciting kit that contains some of the brand’s most popular products. These include deluxe travel sizes of Peel & Polish Resurfacing Concentrate, Glow Tonic Exfoliating Toner, and the Rose Flash Balm.
(Image credits: Courtesy Amazon)
HKD 1784
Kate Spade has introduced an exclusive Valentine’s Day collection. Gift your girlfriend an adorable heart-shaped coin purse, a voluminous tote bag or some dainty jewellery, all of them designed especially for the occasion. The Heart Of Hearts Statement Necklace from the special collection is a standout piece and would make for an exquisite gifting choice for any woman who loves everything pink and maximalism.
(Image credits: Courtesy Kate Spade)
HKD 12338
Ditch the colour red this Valentine’s Day and gift your partner an iconic Bottega Veneta piece in a stunning colour palette of metallics, greens and blacks. Whether you’re looking for classic bags or belts and heels, here is a chance to make this Valentine‘s Day extra special for your partner. Choose a gift specially designed for this season of love and surprise your girlfriend with this luxe touch.
(Image credits: Courtesy Bottega Veneta)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Classic gifts such as a flower bouquet or chocolates are a bit cliched as gifts for Valentine's Day gifts. Opting for perfumes, footwear, bags or makeup kits can be a more thoughtful gift.
Answer: You can surprise your girlfriend with a unique gift she always wanted or with a romantic getaway or dinner at a special place.
Answer: The most popular Valentine's Day gifts include flowers, cakes and chocolates.