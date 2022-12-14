Who Was Tiantian Kullander? Read About The Tragic Story Of Hong Kong’s Crypto King

The sudden and unexpected death of the young crypto founder Tiantian Kullander at 30, shook the finance world. The co-founder of the Hong Kong-based digital asset company Amber Group passed away on November 23 in his sleep.

The tribute post described Tiantian Kullander as a “respected thought leader”. He was a pioneer in the fintech industry. Lovingly known as TT, he was instrumental in the company’s resounding success. Besides giving his all to the fintech asset, Kullander led by example with generosity and humility.

Tiantian Kullander, the former Morgan Stanley trader who co-founded digital-asset trading platform Amber Group, has died. He was 30 https://t.co/Mpt7FdIG0D — Bloomberg Markets (@markets) November 25, 2022

Tiantian Kullander was listed in Forbes 30 Under 30

Kullander launched Amber in 2017, along with a group of former banking insiders from Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group. He operated as a trader for both financial powerhouses before he founded Amber. In 2019, his vision, skills and creativity earned him a coveted spot on the Forbes 30 Under 30 list while still working as a trader. The Asia Finance and Venture Capital category also had his name listed.

Tiantian Kullander—the founder of Amber Group and a onetime Forbes 30 under 30 honoree—is the second young crypto whiz to suddenly pass away in recent weeks. He was remembered as a “a devoted husband, a loving father and a fierce friend.”https://t.co/WvF6KohuTN — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) November 28, 2022

Kullander’s net worth: A staggering $3 billion

Earlier this year, Amber group escalated to a staggering $3 billion valuation after scoring $200 million on the funding round. Reportedly, Amber Group was in a bid to raise a further $100m earlier this month.

The firm employs over 300 workers in Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul and Vancouver. In 2017, Amber Group’s founders had initially sought to apply machine learning but quickly pivoted to crypto in 2019 when they realised that the trading volumes were higher for the virtual currency. As a result, Tiantian built Amber into a multi-billion fintech unicorn.

The crypto king was on the board of many other organisations

The crypto king had many more feathers on his cap. Besides Amber, Tiantian sat on the board of Fnatic, one of the world’s most successful e-sports organisations. He also founded KeeperDAO, the first on-chain liquidity underwriter. We would say, what a visionary!

The finance insiders have flocked to pay tribute to Kullander. Many took to social media to express their grief and shock at his passing.

Three bitcoin billionaires have died.

– Vyacheslav Taran (crash)

– Tiantian Kullander (died in sleep)

– Nikolai Mushegian (drowned) Big Brother is taking them out. Mushegian tweeted days before his death CIA and Mossad were after him. Dark times — Inflation Tracker (@TrackInflation) November 29, 2022

Rest in power, TT.

(Image credits: Twitter)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong