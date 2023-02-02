Sacha Jafri’s Moon Art To Become The First Official Artwork Sent To The Lunar Surface

Sacha Jafri working on his record-breaking painting The Journey of Humanity on September 23, 2020, in the Emirati city of Dubai. Photo by Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images. pic.twitter.com/kXPHZArDvu
— NY Art Life (@NYArtLife1) March 29, 2021
What is the ‘moon art’ that Sacha Jafri is sending to the lunar surface?
The next space race: Jeff Koons and painter Sacha Jafri are competing to be the first to exhibit their artwork on the moon https://t.co/OMp4dxn22Q
— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) April 8, 2022
For the artwork’s canvas, the gold alloy was developed over two years to combat the extreme environment of the moon. And the best part? The artwork will be available for sale on Earth through an NFT medium, with the entire process transpiring in a unique way. Once the physical artwork lands on the moon, little beep sounds will be heard in the control room and through that signal, 88 NFTs will be released for sale on Earth. Sounds pretty cool, doesn’t it?
NASA Has Located An Earth-Like Planet In A ‘Habitable’ Zone
The Truth Behind NASA Orbiter’s Latest ‘Teddy Bear’ Image From Mars
How are they launching the moon art?
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Sacha Jafri is a contemporary British artist.
Answer: Sacha Jafri is famous for creating the world's largest painting on canvas titled Journey of Humanity.
Answer: No. Sacha Jafri's 'We Rise Together – with the Light of the Moon' will be the first-ever artwork sent to the moon.