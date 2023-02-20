BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ Tour: What We Know About Their Macau Concert In May

BLACKPINK’s going places with their ‘Born Pink’ world tour, the Asian leg of which is currently underway. After obliging their Hong Kong fans with three best musical nights in January, the sensational K-pop group is set to return for their concert in Macau. The K-pop group will also perform in Taiwan, the Philippines, and Japan.

Thanks to their massive fandom in Asia, the girls are holding additional shows in the coming months. Jennie, Rose, Lisa, and Jisoo’s Macau concert will be a two-day affair in May. As for all Hong Kong folks who missed the band live on stage at the AsiaWorld-Expo in January, here’s your chance at redemption!

BLACKPINK Macau concert: Venue, tickets and other details

The group will perform at Galaxy Arena in Macau on May 20 and May 21. The 16,000-seat, multipurpose arena will be the perfect venue to witness BLACKPINK‘s gig.

The tickets will go on sale for the public on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 12 pm CST. Meanwhile, those with a BLINK membership on the Weverse app can grab the tickets a day before on March 4. Visit Galaxy Ticketing’s website for all the ticket details.

More about BLACKPINK’s Born Pink world tour

BLACKPINK kicked off their ‘Born Pink’ concerts in October 2022 following the release of their much-awaited album of the same name. After covering cities across North America and Europe, the girls commenced the Asia leg in January 2023 in Bangkok. Their globetrotting quest will finally come to an end in June after they wrap up their shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

From Boombayah, As If It’s Your Last to Pink Venom, BLACKPINK’s explosive tracks will set the stage on fire.

(Hero and feature image credit: blackpinkofficial/ Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong