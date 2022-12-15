5 Players To Watch During Argentina Vs France FIFA World Cup Final

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to an end this weekend when France FC and Argentina FC fight it out to lift the coveted trophy. The world cup has been wildly entertaining, with its fair share of shocking upsets, meme fests, and viral moments. So it’s safe to expect the final to offer a truly incredible and memorable experience as well.

As in any world cup, certain players have stood out from the crowd due to their skills on the field, and not surprisingly, a few of them have managed to make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup final as well. So with the final just around the corner, let’s take a closer look at the five players who can single-handedly change the flow of the match.

The Argentina and France national football team players to watch

1. The Ace: Kylian Mbappé

Team: France

Position: Forward

Age: 23

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

The star player to watch out for during the Argentina and France final is undoubtedly Kylian Mbappé. The France FC forward player has had an incredible tournament, scoring five goals so far. All eyes will be on him as he’s also in the race to win the coveted Golden Boot this year, with only one other player in the running to potentially overtaking him.

2. The Veteran: Lionel Messi

Team: Argentina

Position: Forward

Age: 35

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

In what is said to be his last match, tournament, and FIFA World Cup playing for the Argentina National Team, Lionel Messi is poised to make history. Not only can he help win his nation their third World Cup, but he can also win the coveted Golden Boot if he manages to overtake Kylian Mbappé. Messi has been in incredible form throughout the tournament, putting up a great performance in match after match. Not only is he tied with Mbappé as the leading World Cup goal scorer, but he has also rescued his team on multiple occasions by scoring crutch goals, making brilliant assists, and motivating his teammates. If Argentina end up winning the tournament, it’ll be because of Messi.

3. The Marksman: Olivier Giroud

Team: France

Position: Forward

Age: 36

Club: A.C. Milan

Just like Messi, Olivier Giroud is another senior player in the tournament who is in incredible form. Having scored four goals already, including a crucial header against England that secured France’s place in the semi-final, it’ll be interesting to see how he performs in the final against Argentina’s defence. Don’t be surprised if, yet again, Giroud ends up scoring a crutch goal that decides the match and gets his nation the trophy.

France’s all-time leading marksman has been on fire in Qatar 🔥#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 12, 2022

4. The Protégé: Julián Álvarez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FIFA World Cup (@fifaworldcup)

Team: Argentina

Position: Forward

Age: 22

Club: Manchester City

The youngest player on this list has also had an incredible FIFA World Cup so far. Don’t let his age let you underestimate him as he’s actually been a leading goal-scorer for his country, right behind Messi. His four goals also include two that were scored against Croatia in the semi-final. In fact, one of those goals was the result of a brilliant solo-run that showed an incredible amalgamation of skills, control, and speed. We are truly seeing a star-making world cup run from the Argentina FC player which might just culminate with Álvarez’s best performance in the final.

5. The Wild Card: Hugo Lorris

Team: France

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 35

Club: Manchester City

Here’s the wildcard of the match. French Goalkeeper Hugo Lorris deserves as much credit for France FC’s dominance as the team’s strikers. Having made some incredible saves against England and a spirited Morocco, Lorris will be instrumental in deciding if France lift the trophy or Sunday. Lorris also plays in the same club as Julián Álvarez, so he might be able to hold of the young Argentinian player in ways other goalkeepers can’t.

(Main and feature image credits: Courtesy Instagram/@FIFAWorldCup)