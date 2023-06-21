The Harbour Chill Carnival Is Coming To Hong Kong In July

Your summer plans just got more exciting with the announcement of the Harbour Chill Carnival. The music-themed Hong Kong carnival is taking place for five consecutive weekend evenings starting July 8 as part of the Happy Hong Kong campaign.
The Hong Kong Tourism Board is giving away free tickets for the music shows at the carnival! Don’t miss the chance to enjoy a range of street performances and X-Games performances, and more at the Wan Chai Harbourfront venues. Other than the city’s first beach carnival, this one should be on your list too. Read on to find out how you can score free tickets!
Enjoy a range of music-themed attractions
The Harbour Chill Carnival will have five free-to-attend attractions. Each event will take place at different venues including the Water Sports and Recreation Precinct and Wan Chai Temporary Promenade—all spanning 30,000 square metres of space. The carnival will happen every weekend until August 6 from 6 to 11 pm.
Some highlights include the Symphony of Lights Waterfront Pyrotechnic Edition, a weekend-only version of the Symphony of Lights. In addition, more than 40 artists from Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Mainland, and overseas will be performing each weekend based on a theme.
Catch street performances from local and overseas acts ranging from traditional kung fu to energetic Samba drumming. The event will also feature outdoor X-Games Performances with local, Mainland, and Japanese BMX and skateboarders.
Finally, a carnival isn’t complete without food and drinks, so grab classic Hong Kong snacks like egg tarts. Craft beer and local drinks will complete the experience.
How to win tickets to the Hong Kong carnival
While admission is free at Harbour Chill Carnival, tickets are required to attend the music shows. Free tickets will be available on the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) website from June 27 until July 17 on a first come, first served basis. Interested attendees must register on HKTB’s website and select ‘Music Shows’ on the page. Then, simply choose the show and tap ‘Add to My Wallet’ to get the tickets.
Each participant can only receive a maximum of two tickets for two sessions at a time. Once you’ve used the tickets in your Wallet, simply apply for new ones. On the event day, present the QR code to gain admission.
An exciting line-up of performers
Tickets will be given out based on the five themes of the carnival: Asia Power, Fresh Minds, Indie Rocks, Cantopop Hits, and DJ Nights. Here’s the concert schedule.
Asia Power
- July 8: Session 1 (6:30 to 7:30 pm) – Kelly Chen, Lolly Talk, Nowhere Boys
- July 8: Session 2 (8:45 to 9:45 pm) – Jason Chan, Hush
- July 9: Session 1 (6:30 to 7:30 pm) – Otome Syndream, TAOYUANXVDIAN
- July 9: Session 2 (8:45 to 9:45 pm) – Jay Fung, Cosmos People
Fresh Finds
- July 15: Session 1 (6:30 to 7:30 pm) – Anonymous Affair, Queena Cui
- July 15: Session 2 (8:45 to 9:45 pm) – Wondergarl, PAPUN Band
- July 16: Session 1 (6:30 to 7:30 pm) – Gordon Flanders, Ng Lam Fung
- July 16: Session 2 (8:45 to 9:45 pm) – Mue, Priscilla Abby
Indie Rocks
- July 22: Session 1 (6:30 to 7:30 pm) – Chonotenki, Project Ace
- July 22: Session 2 – per se, YELLOW
- July 23: Session 1 (6:30 to 7:30 pm) – Little Ash, Charming Way
- July 23: Session 2 – The Sulis Club, Tizzy Bac
Cantopop Hits
- July 29: Session 1 (6:30 to 7:30 pm) – Kandy, Oscar Tao
- July 29: Session 2 (8:45 to 9:45 pm) – Jocelyn Chan, Ivana Wong
- July 30: Session 1 (6:30 to 7:30 pm) – Kira Can, JNYBeatz
- July 30: Session 2 (8:45 to 9:45 pm) – On Chan, Endy Chow
DJ Nights
- August 5: Session 1 (6:30 to 7:30 pm) – DJ Jaxi, DJ Jo.D
- August 5: Session 2 (8:45 to 9:45 pm) – TYTAN, Reddy
- August 6: Session 1 (6:30 to 7:30 pm) – DJ NELNUMTZ, DJ Darka
- August 6: Session 2 (8:45 to 9:45 pm) – Karencici x 77Ke, Tyson Yoshi
Have you got your summer plans sorted? Put Harbour Chill Carnival on your list!
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong