Sammi Cheng’s July Concert: Dates, Venue, Ticket Prices And More

After her Best Actress win at the Hong Kong Film Awards, superstar Sammi Cheng unveiled the details of her 11th solo concert in the city. The ‘You and Mi World Tour Concert 2023’ will be an eight-show concert series in July. Taking place at the Hong Kong Coliseum, the upcoming concert is her first since the ‘FOLLOWMi World Tour Concert’ in 2019. As an icon in the Hong Kong entertainment industry, fans can expect the show to be a hit!

Sammi Cheng’s solo concert: All the details you need to know

Ticket prices range from HKD 380, HKD 680, and HKD 1,080. Fans can choose between eight concert dates: July 14 to 16, 18 to 19, or 21 to 23. Doors open at 8:15 pm. As of now, no priority booking, and public sale information have been released. Stay tuned for seating arrangements as well. In her Instagram post about the concert, the 50-year-old icon describes it as the “beginning of another journey”.

A beloved icon in Hong Kong’s entertainment industry

Throughout her three-decade career, her albums have sold over a million copies throughout Asia. The Cantopop Queen is not just a prominent singer, but she’s also a talented actress. For over 20 years, she has received the Best Actress nomination seven times at the Hong Kong Film Awards. Last Sunday, on her seventh nomination, Cheng finally nabbed the coveted prize. She won for her performance in the movie, Lost Love where she plays a mother who tries to overcome the death of her son by becoming a foster parent. She was first nominated in 2001 for Needing You. As a singer, she released over 80 albums and 130 songs and has taken home numerous accolades. Her upcoming concert at the Hong Kong Coliseum serves as a homecoming. With 102 shows to her record, she’s one of the female artists with the most concert shows at the prestigious venue for local artists. Will you be watching Sammi Cheng’s concert?

