India Open 2023: Dates, Schedule And Players To Watch

India Open 2023 is all set to commence on January 17 and will continue till January 22 in New Delhi. The badminton tournament, which has been taking place in India since 2008, will be held at Delhi’s KD Jadhav Indoor Hall this year. This is the first time, however, that the India Open has been upgraded to the super 750 status category.
For those not aware of the term, a super 750 status is one of six different levels that the BWF World Tour is divided into. The other five levels are the World Tour Finals, Super 1000, Super 500, Super 300 and Super 100. The 2023 India Open will be the second tournament of the 2023 BWF World Tour, the first being the Malaysia Open which happened earlier this month.
India Open 2023: What is its schedule?
Fans of the sport would be pleased to know that the India Open has a pretty easy-to-follow schedule. While the first round began on 17 January, the finals are scheduled for 22 January, which happens to fall on a Sunday. Here’s the full schedule of the tournament:
January 17: 1st Round
January 18: 1st Round
January 19: 2nd Round
January 20: Quarter-finals
January 21: Semi-finals
January 22: Finals
2023 India Open badminton championship: Who are the top players participating?
India Open 2023 is going to see a plethora of top-tier players competing with each other to win the second major badminton tournament of the year. The 2023 Malaysian Open winners Viktor Axelsen and Akane Yamaguchi are participating in the tournament, as are other contenders like Loh Kean Yew, Lakshya Sen, Chen Yu Fei and PV Sindhu. Here is your low-down on all of the top players to watch in each division.
Men’s Singles
1. Viktor Axelsen – Denmark
2. Lee Zii Jia – Malaysia
3. Loh Kean Yew – Singapore
4. Jonatan Christie – Indonesia
5. Chou Tien-Chen –Taiwan
6. Anthony Sinisuka Ginting – Indonesia
7. Lakshya Sen – India
8. Kunlavut Vitidsarn – Thailand
Women’s Singles
1. Akane Yamaguchi – Japan
2. An Se-young – South Korea
3. Chen Yu Fei – China
4. He Bing Jiao – China
5. PV Sindhu – India
6. Ratchanok Intanon – Thailand
7. Wang Zhiyi – China
8. Pornpawee Chochuwong – Thailand
Men’s Doubles
1. Takuro Hoki/Yugo Kobayashi – Japan
2. Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Ardianto – Indonesia
3. Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik – Malaysia
4. Mohammad Ahsan/Hendra Setiawan – Indonesia
5. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty – India
6. Kim Astrup/Anders Rasmussen – Denmark
7. Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi – Malaysia
8. Marcus Gideon/Kevin Sukamuljo – Indonesia
Women’s Doubles
1. Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan – China
2. Nami Matsuyama/Chiharu Shida – Japan
3. Kim So-yeong/Kong Hee-yong – South Korea
4. Jeong Na-eun/Kim Hye-jeong – South Korea
5. Jongkolphon Kitithrakul/Rawinda Prajongjai – Thailand
6. Zhang Shuxian/Zheng Yu – China
7. Lee So-hee/Shin Seung-chan – South Korea
8. Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan – Malaysia
Mixed Doubles
1. Zheng Siwei/Hang Yaqiong – China
2. Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapisree Taerattanachai – Thailand
3. Yuta Watanabe/Arisa Higashino – Japan
4. Wang Yilyu/Huang Dongping – China
5. Seo Seung-jae/Chae Yoo-jung – South Korea
6. Tan Kian Meng/Lai Pei Jing – Malaysia
7. Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet – Hong Kong
8. Thom Gicquel/Delphine Delrue – France
Looking at the Hong Kong players participating in the tournament
There are a few Hong Kong players who are participating in the tournament. Here is a list of everyone you should be cheering for:
Men’s singles: Lee Cheuk Yiu
Women’s doubles: Ng Tsz Yau/Tsang Hiu Yan, Yeung Nga Ting/Yeung Pui Lam
Mixed doubles: Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet
Where can you watch the badminton tournament live in Hong Kong?
India Open 2023 will be live-streamed on the Badminton World Federation’s official YouTube channel BWF TV.
