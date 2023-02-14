K-Pop Group NCT Dream’s Hong Kong Concert Is Happening In March

Days after K-pop groups Treasure and Apink announced their Hong Kong shows, another famous band jumped on the bandwagon. The seven-member band, NCT Dream, will be performing in the city in March as a part of their second world tour, ‘The Dream Show2: In A Dream’. The group will croon their chart-breaking tracks for Hong Kong fans on March 25 at the AsiaWorld-Arena, following their stint in Jakarta earlier that month.

NCT Dream’s world tour kickstarted in September 2022 in Seoul, South Korea following which they covered multiple stops in Japan. Fans went all out to see the band in action after three years, making their concerts massive hits. We’re sure that their much-awaited performance in Hong Kong will also be an evening to remember.

NCT Dream will perform at the AsiaWorld-Arena

The band revealed details about its Hong Kong concert via social media, along with the ticket information. NCT Dream’s concert will take place at AsiaWorld-Arena (Hall 1) from 7 pm onwards on March 25. Tickets are available for purchase on HK Ticketing’s official website. For further information about the concert, visit AsiaWorld-Expo’s website.

More about ‘The Dream Show2: In A Dream’ world tour

The long-awaited NCT Dream tour started with a bang in September 2022 at Olympic Stadium in Seoul, South Korea. The band ended the 2022 lineup with performances in Japan’s Osaka, Fukuoka, Aichi and Kanagawa. They’re now slated to perform in Indonesia and Thailand before coming to Hong Kong.

On the work front, the K-pop group dropped a winter album titled Candy, marking their first-ever holiday-themed release. The lead song Candy came as a remake of H.O.T’s hit 1996 track of the same name.

From Chewing Gum, Hot Sauce to Boom, fans are beaming with enthusiasm to hear these chart-breaking tracks during NCT Dream’s concert.

(Hero and feature image credit: nct_dream/ Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong