Best Concerts In Hong Kong In 2023: BLACKPINK, Westlife And More

Living in Hong Kong, we’re never short of live music to watch in the city. However, the pandemic had brought everything to a full-stop! After what seems like forever, concerts and gigs are finally happening again. Hong Kong has an exciting line-up of artists ready to take the city by storm in 2023.

We’ve got the latest scoop on upcoming concerts and gigs in Hong Kong, and you’ll want to get your ears (and wallet) ready. Whether you’re a lover of K-pop, rock, or hip-hop, there will probably be an artist you’ll love to see performing live in Hong Kong soon. So don’t worry about keeping track – we’ve done that for you. Instead, keep reading for the best concerts coming to Hong Kong over the next few months.

Hong Kong concerts 2023: Exciting line-up of artists

MAMAMOO Concert: Sing your lungs out

Brace yourselves, K-pop fans! Your favourite girl group, MAMAMOO, is ready to set the Hong Kong stage on fire. Hwasa, Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein are on their first-ever world tour concert, ‘My Con!’ The group has already kicked off their tour in Seoul and will be performing in Taiwan too! The band made headlines when it released its first song, Mr Ambigious, in 2014 and immediately cemented its position as a mainstream K-pop music band.

When: January 7 and January 8, 2023

Where: AsiaWorld-Expo

Buy tickets here.

Blackpink Concert: Groove to trap, rap, and EDM sounds

Big news for Blackpink fans! The record-breaking South Korean girl group of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé is performing in Hong Kong. In addition to Hong Kong, the Born Pink World Tour includes Asian stops in Seoul, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung, Kuala Lumpur, Manila and Singapore. BLACKPINK has managed to top headlines with Born Pink. In line with this, BLACKPINK recently became on the ‘Most-Streamed Girl Group’ list for the fourth consecutive year by Spotify.

When: January 13 and January 14, 2023

Where: Fragrant Harbour

Buy tickets here

AOMG Concert: Enjoy high-energy rap performances

Music lovers get ready as South Korea’s hottest hip-hop and R&B record label, AOMG, brings the hip-hop wave to Hong Kong. The popular group will perform live at Star Hall, KITEC, on Friday, February 3, 2023. So be ready to witness high-energy rap performances, groove to soulful R&B songs and tune in to mellow tunes. Additionally, the Korean group will also surprise us with a collaborative arrangement, and we couldn’t be more excited!

When: February 3, 2023

Where: Star Hall, KITEC

Buy tickets here

Westlife Concert: Serenade to nostalgic ’90s tunes

Get ready to witness a euphonious Westlife performance with your date on Valentine’s Day. Mark Feehily, Shane Filan, Kian Egan and Nicky Byrne are bringing The Wild Dreams Tour to Hong Kong. The band will also surprise fans with a host of the Irish megastars’ latest hits, but their favourite number now is the album’s lead single, Starlight. We cannot wait to hear the Uptown Girl hitmakers belt out their biggest hits.

When: February 14, 2023

Where: AsiaWorld-Expo

Buy tickets here

Clockenflap festival: Witness a multi-genre bill of artists

After three years of uncertainty, one of Hong Kong’s biggest music festivals, Clockenflap, is back! The event celebrating music, art and the city’s subversive creative community is going big in its latest edition. The exciting line-up has local and international artists ready to cheer the audience. From electronic to hip hop and much more, a multi-genre bill of artists will take over the Hong Kong stage.

When: March 3 to March 5

Where: Central Harbourfront

Buy tickets here

Hang in there, Hong Kong. We’re getting closer, but seats are filling fast. So, hurry and book your slots now!

(Hero and feature image credits: BLACKPINK/Twitter)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong