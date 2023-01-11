Malaysia Open 2023: Day 2 Highlights And Top Players To Look Out For

The Malaysia Open 2023 is being held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 10 to January 15. This badminton tournament features some of the best players in the world competing against each other and was upgraded from a BWF Super 750 to a BWF Super 1000 tournament. The Malaysia Open 2023 also kickstarts the BWF World Tour, which will culminate with the World Tour Finals in December.
The first two days of the Malaysia Open 2023 are reserved for the round of 32 matches of all five categories – men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.
On January 12, 16 matches will be played in the tournament while the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played on January 13 and 14, respectively. The finals will be played on January 15.
How many players will participate in Malaysia Open 2023?
In the 66th edition of the Malaysia Open, a total of 64 players will be participating in the singles matches, while 86 pairs will be participating in the doubles matches. Some of the top-seeded players competing this year include Viktor Axelsen, Carolina Marin, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Tai Tzu Ying.
Malaysia Open 2023: Asian players to watch out for
At the Malaysia Open 2023, Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu and Ng Ka Long are playing in the men’s singles category, whereas in the mixed doubles, we will see Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet competing together.
Take a look at the prominent Asian players participating in the tournament.
Malaysia
Men’s singles: Lee Zii Jia, Liew Darren, Ng Tze Yong
Women’s singles: Goh Jin Wei
Men’s doubles: Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi
Women’s doubles: Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan, Go Pei Kee/Teoh Mei Xing
Mixed doubles: Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai, Hoo Pang Ron/Teoh Mei Xing, and Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei
Thailand.
Men’s singles: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Kantaphon Wangcharoen
Women’s singles: Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Pornpawee Chochuwong
Women’s doubles: Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai, Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard, and Puttita Supajirakul/Supissara Paewsampran
Mixed doubles: Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai
Hong Kong
Men’s singles: Lee Cheuk Yiu, Ng Ka Long
Mixed doubles: Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet, Wang Yilyu/ Huang Dongping
Singapore
Men’s singles: Loh Kean Yew
Women’s doubles: Jin Yujia/Crystal Wong
Mixed doubles: Terry Hee/Jessica Tan
2023 Malaysia Open Highlights (As of January 11)
The first couple of days at the 2023 Malaysia Open did not go as expected for Hong Kong. Only the mixed doubles duo Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping qualified for the second round. The other mixed doubles pair, Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet, failed to advance to the second round.
Where to watch Malaysia Open 2023?
You can watch the Malaysia Open 2023 on BWF’s official YouTube channel, where they are live-streaming the matches and you can also live-stream them on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in certain territories.
