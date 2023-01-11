Malaysia Open 2023: Day 2 Highlights And Top Players To Look Out For

The Malaysia Open 2023 is being held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, from January 10 to January 15. This badminton tournament features some of the best players in the world competing against each other and was upgraded from a BWF Super 750 to a BWF Super 1000 tournament. The Malaysia Open 2023 also kickstarts the BWF World Tour, which will culminate with the World Tour Finals in December.

The first two days of the Malaysia Open 2023 are reserved for the round of 32 matches of all five categories – men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

On January 12, 16 matches will be played in the tournament while the quarter-finals and semi-finals will be played on January 13 and 14, respectively. The finals will be played on January 15.

How many players will participate in Malaysia Open 2023?

In the 66th edition of the Malaysia Open, a total of 64 players will be participating in the singles matches, while 86 pairs will be participating in the doubles matches. Some of the top-seeded players competing this year include Viktor Axelsen, Carolina Marin, PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and Tai Tzu Ying.

Malaysia Open 2023: Asian players to watch out for

At the Malaysia Open 2023, Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu and Ng Ka Long are playing in the men’s singles category, whereas in the mixed doubles, we will see Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet competing together.

Take a look at the prominent Asian players participating in the tournament.

Malaysia

Men’s singles: Lee Zii Jia, Liew Darren, Ng Tze Yong

Women’s singles: Goh Jin Wei

Men’s doubles: Aaron Chia/Soh Wooi Yik and Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi

Women’s doubles: Pearly Tan/Thinaah Muralitharan, Go Pei Kee/Teoh Mei Xing

Mixed doubles: Goh Soon Huat/Shevon Jemie Lai, Hoo Pang Ron/Teoh Mei Xing, and Chen Tang Jie/Toh Ee Wei

Thailand.

Men’s singles: Kunlavut Vitidsarn, Kantaphon Wangcharoen

Women’s singles: Busanan Ongbamrungphan, Pornpawee Chochuwong

Women’s doubles: Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai, Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard, and Puttita Supajirakul/Supissara Paewsampran

Mixed doubles: Dechapol Puavaranukroh/Sapsiree Taerattanachai

Hong Kong

Men’s singles: Lee Cheuk Yiu, Ng Ka Long

Mixed doubles: Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet, Wang Yilyu/ Huang Dongping

Singapore

Men’s singles: Loh Kean Yew

Women’s doubles: Jin Yujia/Crystal Wong

Mixed doubles: Terry Hee/Jessica Tan

2023 Malaysia Open Highlights (As of January 11)

The first couple of days at the 2023 Malaysia Open did not go as expected for Hong Kong. Only the mixed doubles duo Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping qualified for the second round. The other mixed doubles pair, Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet, failed to advance to the second round.

Where to watch Malaysia Open 2023?

You can watch the Malaysia Open 2023 on BWF’s official YouTube channel, where they are live-streaming the matches and you can also live-stream them on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com in certain territories.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Instagram/ Ng Ka Long)