New Year's Eve In Hong Kong: Best Parties, Dinners And Events To Attend On 31st
New Year's Eve In Hong Kong: Best Parties, Dinners And Events To Attend On 31st

Dec 17 2022

The year 2022 has flown by really fast. One blink and we’re almost ringing in 2023. While we’re only in early December, we know that the early bird catches the worm. This means you must start planning your New Year’s Eve in Hong Kong before December 31.

New Year’s Eve in Hong Kong is a city-wide fiesta, with lavish dinners and all-out parties at all your favourite restaurants and bars. It’s a celebration like no other, and there’s no doubt that the holiday celebrations in Hong Kong is one party to tick off your bucket list. So naturally, the New Year’s events, fireworks and lights are a sight to behold.

You may wish to spend the night indoors with your friends and plenty of beer. Of course, we’ve all been there. But Hong Kong’s packed with grand celebrations and events that can coax even the most reluctant one out of the house. So, no matter how you wish to bid farewell to 2022, there’s something for everyone in Hong Kong.

Best New Year’s Eve events in Hong Kong

Are you still trying to figure out how to ring in the brand-new year in Hong Kong? Fear not – we’ve got your December 31, 2022, sorted.

01
Welcome to the Future New Year Eve's party at aqua
Welcome to the Future New Year Eve's party at aqua

HKD 2023

17F H Zentre, 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
3427 2288 

Make December 31 a night to remember at aqua’s ‘Welcome to the Future New Year’s Eve Party’ with a 5-course menu (HKD2,023 per person). The menu features delicacies such as Slow Cooked Lobster and prized Kurobuta Pork with Foie Gras and Truffle. Alternatively, you can also get your hands on the early bird tickets (HKD688) to witness incredible performances, groove with the DJ till late on the rooftop and enjoy free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne on the house.

Image source: aquahk/Instagram

02
Make New Year Eve Golden at Hutong
Make New Year Eve Golden at Hutong

HKD 2023

18/F H Zentre, 15 Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
3428 8342

On New Year’s Eve, Hutong presents an exciting 12-dish fireworks feast with Sichuan-style Lobster and Garoupa Fillet served in Salted Egg Yolk and Spicy Broth (HKD 2,023 per person). With the best food and views in town, guests can enjoy two hours of free-flow Veuve Clicquot Champagne, spectacular fire performances, fan dancers and DJs. 

Image source: hutonghk

03
Dinner buffet at The Market
Dinner buffet at The Market

HKD 1198

2/F, Hotel ICON, 17 Science Museum Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, Kowloon, Hong Kong
3400 1308

Indulge in one of the best dinner buffets in town and satiate your holiday cravings at The Market with diverse selection of ocean-fresh seafood on ice – including oysters, snow crab legs, prawns, clams, mussels, crayfish, and lobsters. The menu also features festive favourites such as Roasted Turkey with Condiments,and Honey-glazed Ham. Continue the culinary journey with an extensive array of delicate desserts including Cinnamon Crème Brûlée, Panettone, Christmas Pudding, Apple Crumble. Guests may also enjoy free flow sparkling wine on December 31.

04
New Year's Eve Dinner at Henry
New Year's Eve Dinner at Henry
5/F Rosewood Hong Kong Victoria Dockside, 18 Salisbury Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui
3891 8888

With the holiday season fast approaching, it is time to book your festive table at Henry to enjoy some dry-aged steaks, chops and rotisserie. Henry pays homage to the time-honoured American steak tradition, and the chefs are laying down an exciting New Year’s Eve Dinner Menu with oysters and champagne (read Champagne Mignonette and Amur Caviar). For the mains, expect Dry Aged Duck Breast with Chantarelle Mushroom, English Peas, and Green Peppercorn Sauce. Finish off with Chocolate Sponge Cake, Chestnut Buttercream.

Image source: henrygrillhk/Instagram

 

 

 

05
New Year's Eve Party at Candour
New Year's Eve Party at Candour
65 Peel St, Central, Hong Kong
2362 8100

Ring in New Year in true Yesterday style with free-flow champagne and bites on December 31 from 9pm at Candour. Bask in the glimmer of Candour’s twinkling lights inside the lounge, and welcome a brighter year ahead! Enjoy an evening of hip-hop with DJ Shon on the decks and jam into the early hours of 2023 in good company.

Image credits: candourbarhk/Instagram

 

 

 

 

 

06
Masquerade Soirée Countdown Party at Zuma
Masquerade Soirée Countdown Party at Zuma
Zuma, Landmark Atrium Level 5 & 6, LANDMARK, 15 Queen's Road, Central, Hong Kong
3657 6388

Zuma is back with its annual countdown party. Start your night with a special New Year’s Eve Yashoku Night Brunch or Dinner, followed by an elegant masquerade soirée. Free-flowing champagne, opulent décor, live entertainment and a DJ are waiting for you at Hong Kong’s most incredible party. Guests will start pouring at 9:30 pm on December 31, so ensure that you make it on time. 

Image credit: Raw Pixel

 

 

 

07
New Year’s Eve with Tokyo Legacy at Foxglove
New Year’s Eve with Tokyo Legacy at Foxglove
2/F, Printing House, 6 Duddell St, Central, Hong Kong
2116 8949

 Old-school blues, jazz, or rock ‘n roll lovers would not want to miss this Foxglove’s News Year’s Eve party. Ring in the new year with the swing band Bloodest Saxophone from Tokyo. Guests will be welcomed with a sumptuous New Year’s Eve dinner by Chef Chan paired with premium wines, followed by the 3-hour free-flow champagne of Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2013. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

08
The White Carnival at The Sixteenth's New Year's Eve
The White Carnival at The Sixteenth's New Year's Eve
2/F Oxford House, Taikoo Place, 979 King's Rd, Quarry Bay, Hong Kong
2788 1993

Dress up in your finest whites to Ring in 2023 at The Sixteenth. A glittering night with abundant food, unlimited drinks, music and celebration are waiting for you! Spend your New Year’s Eve at this grand venue and welcome 2023 with live DJ music, free-flow beverages, small bites and champagne on 31 December.

 

 

 

09
Let it Snow Let it Glow New Year's Eve Countdown Party at Vibes
Let it Snow Let it Glow New Year's Eve Countdown Party at Vibes
5/F, The Mira Hong Kong, 118 Nathan Road, Tsim Sha Tsui
2315 5599

Ring in 2023 with a real snow spectacle at the dazzling countdown party at Vibes. The open-air lounge of The Mira Hong Kong will transform into a chic Alpine hut bar where live DJ music and free-flowing drinks will keep you up till late! At midnight, watch the white magic fall from the sky along with an electrifying line-up of some of the most accomplished DJs in the city, including Hong Kong’s No. 1 DJ MENA.

 

 

 

10
A New York New Year’s Eve At Carbone 
A New York New Year’s Eve At Carbone 
9/F, 33 Wyndham Street, Central
2593 2593

Send the year off in relaxed sophistication at the original red sauce joint with delicious food and a live DJ. Then, celebrate with a special menu of indulgent classics executed by Head Chef Jack Carson. The evening starts with decadent Caviar & Burrata and Carbone’s infamous Caesar Salad, along with the quintessential New-York-Italian dishes like Mario’s Meatballs, Dover Sole, Prime Porterhouse, and of course, the beloved Spicy Rigatoni Vodka. Then, indulge in the dessert trolley.

 

 

 

(Hero and feature image credits: Flickr)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Where to celebrate New Year's Eve 2022 in Hong Kong?

Answer: From Henry's to aqua and Candour and Zuma, there are plenty of places in Hong Kong to ring in the New Year in style.

