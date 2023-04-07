Rolex’s China Sea Race Returns To Hong Kong After 5 Years

After five long years of absence, Rolex’s China Sea Race made a triumphant return to Hong Kong.

Now onto the 61st anniversary of the offshore classic, first held in 1962, the Rolex China Sea Race Hong Kong is now Asia’s oldest blue water race. In partnership with the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club, this year will see 19 boats tackle 565-nautical miles (1,046 kilometers) from Hong Kong to Subic Bay in the Philippines.

Not only will the teams’ sailing skills be put to the test but also energy, persistence, and team spirit, not to mention, patience as well. The latter comes from the fact that many of the yachts were at standstill during the unforeseeable hiatus of the race — many of the boats required massive overhauls due to the amount of time in storage.

Lucy Sutro, the Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club Commodore, mentioned in her welcome speech that for several decades Rolex has cultivated close associations with the best-known yacht clubs and organisers of major events in the world of sailing. Commenting, “We are honoured that this Race was the first Asian sailing event sponsored by Rolex and proud that, with their support over the last 15 years, the Race continues to arouse attention within the international yachting fraternity.”

With this race, Rolex will be awarding two prizes: the coveted Rolex China Sea Race Trophy for the overall winner under IRC time correction (handicap), and a Rolex timepiece for the first boat under IRC Overall handicap and first Monohull Line Honours. Head over to the dedicated page to track each boat, and to learn more about the teams participating in the return of the Rolex China Sea Race.

