The Iconic S20 Songkran Festival Is Coming To Hong Kong! Check Out Its Dates, Venue, Tickets And Artist Lineup

Mark your calendars! Thailand’s S20 Songkran Music Festival is taking place for the first time in Hong Kong this summer. From August 5 to 6, the Central Harbourfront Event Space will be filled with music, water, and high-energy performances.

Tagged the “world’s wettest party”, partygoers can expect world-renowned DJs and artists in attendance! Completing the experience are stunning visual effects and 360 degrees of water splashing during two fun days!

S20 Hong Kong Songkran Music Festival: What you need to know

Songkran is Thailand’s annual New Year celebration and one of its most important festivals. People celebrate by smearing white powder and splashing water on each other as a way to wash away bad luck when welcoming the new year.

Each year in Hong Kong, the Songkran Festival takes place in April. But this is the first time that Thailand’s very own Songkran Music Festival is happening in the city. There’s much anticipation as the festival makes its debut, with early bird tickets already sold out!

S20 Songkran Music Festival first took place in Bangkok in 2015 and has since splashed its way to other cities including Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. It features phenomenal outdoor stage production and 360-degree water blasting capabilities, leaving attendees drenched in water, music, lights, and visuals all while grooving to the beats of DJs and musicians.

The exhilarating line-up includes a diverse and exciting range of EDM, dance, and pop. Highest-selling DJ in Northern Ireland Ben Nicky, American sister duo Krewella, DK Liu from Brazil, and electronic house music producer MAKJ are attending. Meanwhile, American DJ NGHTMRe is headlining the first day while record producer Nicky Romero is joining for the first time. More artists will join the lineup so stay tuned!

There will be a second stage showcasing local artists, with a non-wet zone for people to relax and enjoy tunes while recovering from the main splash zone.

Stay tuned for pre-sale tickets

Pre-sale tickets are available on April 18 from 11:00 am, exclusively for PayMe users! Real-time registration is required for each purchase with a maximum of four tickets available per transaction. One-day admission costs HKD 980 while two-day tickets cost HKD 1,580. Payment must be made via PayMe. To make sure you score a ticket, simply login to Popticket.hk and register using your real name for each ticket before the purchase date.

Meanwhile, VIP tickets allow access to VIP entrance, non-wet balcony, VIP storage and washrooms, as well as complimentary merchandise. A one-day pass costs HKD 1,680 while a two-day ticket costs HKS 2,680. Only those 18 years old and above can join the festival.

Those looking to get VVIP table reservations can message S20 Hong Kong Music Festival organisers for more details.

(Featured and hero image credit: s2ofestival/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Hong Kong