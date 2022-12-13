Golden Globes 2023: Michelle Yeoh, Austin Butler, Julia Roberts Score Nominations

Nominations for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards were announced on 12 December 2022. Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Banshees of Inisherin and The White Lotus were among the major nominees at the Golden Globes 2023.
Golden Globes marks the first major awards of the 2023 season. After missing out on a television slot for the 2022 ceremony, the awards will return to NBC on 10 January 2023.
The Golden Globe Awards are produced by Dick Clark Productions and Jesse Collins Entertainment in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).
Who will be the host of Golden Globes 2023?
Emmy Award-winner Jerrod Carmichael will be the host of the main ceremony to be held at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, the US.
“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live,” Helen Hoehne, president of the HFPA, said on 8 December.
Who announced the nominations and where?
The nominations were announced by Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva, stars of the NBC sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez (2022– ). They presented the five nominees for most of the 27 award categories.
The announcement of the Golden Globe nominees was made live at 5:35 am PT (7:05 pm IST) on NBC’s Today show. The event was streamed on Peacock and was also available on NBC TV Channel and online with cable.
Which films and TV shows earned Golden Globes 2023 nominations?
The Golden Globes recognise the best in cinema and television. Most of the top honours are given in two separate sections — drama and musical or comedy — for both films and TV shows.
Among the TV shows, The White Lotus season 2 won nominations in multiple categories. Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza and F. Murray Abraham got acting nods while the show itself was nominated for Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
Giving stiff competition to HBO’s The White Lotus is Netflix’s Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Besides a nod in Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category, the critically acclaimed serial-killer show also earned nominations for Richard Jenkins, Evan Peters, and Niecy Nash-Betts in acting categories.
HBO’s House of the Dragon received two nominations — Best Television Series – Drama, and Best Actress – TV Series Drama for Emma D’Arcy who portrays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. The hit high-fantasy prequel to Game of Thrones (2011–2019), was at the top of everyone’s predictions among the television honours for the Golden Globes 2023.
The show’s first season, which ended on 23 October, has been hailed by fans of George R.R. Martin’s books as well as critics.
Interestingly, Game of Thrones received eight Golden Globe nominations throughout its run, but it won only once when Peter Dinklage bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor – Series, Miniseries or Television Film in 2012.
Among the films, Everything Everywhere All at Once grabbed a nod in almost every category and so did The Banshees of Inisherin. While the former got a total of six nominations, the latter received eight nominations, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, and a nod each for Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan in supporting roles in any motion picture.
One of the most significant nominations for Everything Everywhere All at Once came for Michelle Yeoh in the Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical category. Earlier in December 2022, Yeoh was named by TIME magazine as the Icon of the Year 2022. The recognition came for the outstanding reception of her film, which underlines her incredible star power as one of the biggest Asian actors in the world.
Among the films nominated in the Best Motion Picture — Drama are Elvis, Top Gun: Maverick, Tár and Avatar: The Way of Water. Alongside heavy favourite The Banshees of Inisherin, those in the Best Motion Picture — Comedy or Musical include Margot Robbie-starrer Babylon, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the animation film Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.
RRR gets coveted nominations
Tollywood action-musical RRR bagged a Golden Globe nomination for Best Non-English Language Film. Of the Indian entries nominated in the non-English language category, only Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi (1982) won the award.
RRR was also nominated in Best Original Song – Motion Picture category for “Naatu Naatu” by Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.
Directed by S. S. Rajamouli, the film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan in the lead roles.
Here’s the complete list of 2023 Golden Globes nominees in all categories
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Avatar: The Way Of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Drama
Cate Blanchett — Tár
Olivia Colman — Empire Of Light
Viola Davis — The Woman King
Ana De Armas — Blonde
Michelle Williams — The Fabelmans
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Drama
Austin Butler — Elvis
Brendan Fraser — The Whale
Hugh Jackman — The Son
Bill Nighy — Living
Jeremy Pope — The Inspection
Best Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Babylon
The Banshees Of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle Of Sadness
Best Performance By An Actress In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Lesley Manville — Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris
Margot Robbie — Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy — The Menu
Emma Thompson — Good Luck To You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh — Everything Everywhere All At Once
Best Performance By An Actor In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy
Diego Calva — Babylon
Daniel Craig — Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver — White Noise
Colin Farrell — The Banshees Of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes — The Menu
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Inu-Oh
Marcel The Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last Wish
Turning Red
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)
All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Close (Belgium / France / Netherlands)
Decision To Leave (South Korea)
RRR (India)
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Angela Bassett — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon — The Banshees Of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis — Everything Everywhere All At Once
Dolly De Leon — Triangle Of Sadness
Carey Mulligan — She Said
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture
Brendan Gleeson — The Banshees Of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan — The Banshees Of Inisherin
Brad Pitt — Babylon
Ke Huy Quan — Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne — The Good Nurse
Best Director – Motion Picture
James Cameron — Avatar: The Way Of Water
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All At Once
Baz Luhrmann — Elvis
Martin Mcdonagh — The Banshees Of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg — The Fabelmans
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Todd Field — Tár
Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert — Everything Everywhere All At Once
Martin Mcdonagh — The Banshees Of Inisherin
Sarah Polley — Women Talking
Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner — The Fabelmans
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Carter Burwell — The Banshees Of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guðnadóttir — Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz — Babylon
John Williams — The Fabelmans
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Carolina” — Where The Crawdads Sing
Music by: Taylor Swift
Lyrics by: — Taylor Swift
“Ciao Papa” — Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Music by: Alexandre Desplat
Lyrics by: Roeban Katz, Guillermo Del Toro
“Hold My Hand” — Top Gun: Maverick
Music by: Lady Gaga, Bloodpop, Benjamin Rice
Lyrics by: — Lady Gaga, Bloodpop
“Lift Me Up” — Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Music by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
Lyrics by: Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
“Naatu Naatu” — RRR
Music by: M.M. Keeravani
Lyrics by: Kala Bhairava, Rahul Sipligunj
Best Television Series – Drama
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House Of The Dragon
Ozark
Severance
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Emma D’arcy — House Of The Dragon
Laura Linney — Ozark
Imelda Staunton — The Crown
Hilary Swank — Alaska Daily
Zendaya — Euphoria
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Jeff Bridges — The Old Man
Kevin Costner — Yellowstone
Diego Luna — Andor
Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul
Adam Scott — Severance
Best Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
Wednesday
Best Performance By An Actress In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco — The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez — Only Murders In The Building
Jenna Ortega — Wednesday
Jean Smart — Hacks
Best Performance By An Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy
Donald Glover — Atlanta
Bill Hader — Barry
Steve Martin — Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short — Only Murders In The Building
Jeremy Allen White — The Bear
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best Performance By An Actress In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy
Julia Garner — Inventing Anna
Lily James — Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts — Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried — The Dropout
Best Performance By An Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series, Or A Motion Picture Made For Television
Taron Egerton — Black Bird
Colin Firth — The Staircase
Andrew Garfield — Under The Banner Of Heaven
Evan Peters — Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan — Pam & Tommy
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
Claire Danes — Fleishman Is In Trouble
Daisy Edgar-Jones — Under The Banner Of Heaven
Niecy Nash — Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or Motion Picture Made For Television
F. Murray Abraham — The White Lotus
Domhnall Gleeson — The Patient
Paul Walter Hauser — Black Bird
Richard Jenkins — Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Seth Rogen — Pam & Tommy
Best Performance By An Actress In A Supporting Role In A Musical-Comedy Or Drama Television Series
Elizabeth Debicki — The Crown
Hannah Einbinder — Hacks
Julia Garner — Ozark
Janelle James — Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph — Abbott Elementary
Best Performance By An Actor In A Supporting Role In A Musical-Comedy Or Drama Television Series
John Lithgow — The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce — The Crown
John Turturro — Severance
Tyler James Williams — Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler — Barry
