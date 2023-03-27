Apple To Spend USD 1 Billion On Exclusive Movies For Theatres And Apple TV+

Ever since Apple entered the streaming war by launching Apple TV+, the tech company has been making efforts and taking multi-functional approaches to set its streaming platform apart from others.

Uncover how the riveting bestseller came off the page to the small screen. #TheLastThingHeToldMe streaming April 14 on Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/5FJWZPFYmJ — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) March 22, 2023

Now, Apple plans on spending USD 1 billion every year to produce movies that will be released in theatres, as reported by Bloomberg. Think of this move as an effort to increase its presence in Hollywood and to lure subscribers to Apple TV+.

Apple TV+: Why is Apple going to release movies in theatres instead of its streaming platform?

Although the company has agreed to do theatrical releases of movies it originally produces, this move is part of a larger plan to create awareness for its Apple TV+ streaming service. Previously, most of Apple’s original movies were directly released for streaming or released in a limited number of theatres. These include CODA which won the Oscar for Best Picture.

Now, according to internal sources, Apple is aiming to release its upcoming movies in more theatres. They have reached out to movie studios to partner up with them for the same. Potential releases this year could include Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone, the spy-thriller Argylle that is being directed by Matthew Vaughn and Napoleon, a Ridley Scott drama about the French conqueror.

It’s also important to note that, as of now, there is no official press release or any sort of confirmation from Apple for the same.

A similar approach was also taken by Amazon, in order to distribute and market its films. This too was done with the aim of producing high-quality original content for Prime Video, the company’s streaming service.

This seems to have paid off as today, Amazon Prime Video is one of the most popular streaming platforms in the world. The studio has produced and acquired a variety of films and TV shows, ranging from independent and art-house films to big-budget blockbusters. Some of Amazon Prime Video’s most popular original series include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Transparent and Jack Ryan, while its roster of critically acclaimed films includes Manchester by the Sea, The Big Sick and Late Night.

Well, we will just have to wait and see how Apple implements its plan.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy Unsplash/James Yarema and Omid Armin)