39 Star Wars Memes That Are The Most Hilarious In All Galaxies

Over the last four decades, Star Wars has become a cultural phenomenon. The movie franchise that first graced the big screen in the 70s has now gone on to expand into multiple sequels, spin-off movies and TV shows, books, and of course, memes (the true mark of attaining greatness in today’s pop culture). Ever since memes came into existence, Star Wars memes have been a mainstay of online humour, with fans creating and sharing hilarious images, videos and reactions to their favourite moments from the films.

What are Star Wars memes?

Some of the most popular Star Wars memes are based on the iconic ‘I am your father’ line from The Empire Strikes Back, which has been endlessly parodied to humorous effect. Another popular meme is the image of Baby Yoda from The Mandalorian, which has inspired countless hilarious videos and images featuring the adorable little green alien. Other notable Star Wars memes are based on the ‘These aren’t the droids you’re looking for’ scene from A New Hope, the ‘It’s a trap!’ line from Return of the Jedi, and the infamous ‘Prequel Memes’ based on the much-maligned Star Wars prequel trilogy. With so much rich material to draw from, it’s no wonder that these sci-fi memes continue to be a beloved part of online culture, providing fans with endless laughs and outlets for creative expression.

39 hilarious Star Wars memes

With Star Wars Day right around the corner, we have curated some of the best Star Wars memes that would definitely make your day. Take a look at them below:

The classic ones

Lightsaber is my dream pic.twitter.com/c7EDSC7sIs — Star Wars Memes (@StarWarsMemes17) January 2, 2022

The smoothest flirting in Star Wars Somehow out of nowhere Mando and Bo got insane sexual tension, so I couldn’t resist to make a meme about it.#Mandalorian #BoKatan #dinbo pic.twitter.com/bPTqpglFXJ — Denis Murin (@Raskoolish) April 12, 2023

Star Wars fans reunite!

I think I downloaded the wrong Star Wars …

pic.twitter.com/A0jrowNbsi — Memes that only guys will like (@MemesForGuys) April 18, 2023

Finish the meme

Ya know you want to!#StarWars pic.twitter.com/NmEU2cVAyN — The Phoenix Press (@ThePhoenixPress) April 22, 2023

Ahsoka is finally getting her own TV series and the mems are in!

Damm. I can’t believe we have to wait that long. pic.twitter.com/ytTlUj9LkZ — Star Wars Memes (@StarWarsMemes17) January 1, 2022

It seems like some fans are not too happy about the Star Wars sequels

Rewatching the Star Wars prequels and I gotta be honest: Anakin was into killing children super fast. Really 0 to 100 on that. No hesitation. I’m just saying he could’ve slept on it — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) November 28, 2019

Who doesn’t love Baby Yoda memes?

Like baby yoda or not, the memes are funny pic.twitter.com/rrYNaeJtS2 — Rhys (@RhysWortham) April 21, 2023

me 2 seconds into every episode of the mandalorian pic.twitter.com/GCeU2lqmqe — baby yoda (@BabyYodaMemes) January 7, 2020

Star Wars Celebration was clearly a hit this year

Darth Vader memes are always fun

Danny Rose looks like he’s just about to give Darth Vader some bad news. #NEWTOT pic.twitter.com/4eIek4kO96 — ULTIMATE FIFA23 (@ultimatefifa) April 23, 2023

Here’s your cue to re-watch the movies

The first three movies in one meme #StarWars pic.twitter.com/97aEUHbQ6l — Nerd Dad (@Jeffrey6570) April 15, 2023

“If you see this, you’re obligated to reply with your fave Star Wars character” Just got this meme https://t.co/BgymvlYCde pic.twitter.com/YiXlFLWaHm — John Patrick Daly (@dalynews17) April 21, 2023

This meme is extra funny when you remember Harry Potter is just Star Wars with Wizards https://t.co/wxmxAjG357 — Shane|88 (@TheNomadGamr) April 16, 2023

Some memes related to the internet’s favourite daddy aka Pedro Pascal

A few of these memes are just too hilarious

hmmmm

by u/LonisKaiser in starwarsmemes

Front camera vs. back camera pic.twitter.com/mp23wKfEwI — Distractify (@Distractify) October 20, 2015

Anakin watching Rey bury his lightsaber. On Tatooine. In the sand. pic.twitter.com/uJnY0imROS — bratprnce : The Vampire Lestat (@bratprnce_) December 22, 2019

people forget jar jar binks successfully won a senatorial campaign in-between phantom menace and attack of the clones — Brandon Wardell (@BRANDONWARDELL) April 9, 2019

This one hit a little too close to home. pic.twitter.com/32OxHnVXT6 — Matt Riebe (@matt_riebe) June 8, 2021

Fin!

(Hero image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Star Wars, IMDb/The Mandalorian)

(Feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Star Wars)