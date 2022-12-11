The Best Tim Burton Movies And TV Shows Including Wednesday, Alice In Wonderland & Ed Wood

Gothic castles, an eerie atmosphere, low-hanging cobwebs, unusual characterisation and a gripping storyline encompass the works of one of the best cinematic minds of Hollywood. Such is his Burton-esque style of filmmaking, that anyone known to this technique can easily single out the acclaimed and experimental director’s works. Thus, if you wish to rewatch some of the best Tim Burton movies and TV shows, here’s a list you can bookmark and some things to know if you are new to his style.

Tim Burton: Animator to filmmaker

After quitting a high-flying job as a Disney animator, Burton decided to pursue his own independent career in making films. He debuted with the short film Vincent in 1982, followed by Frankenweenie in 1984, that set him apart from other filmmakers of the time. With a background in animation, he soon carved a niche for himself in the commercial movie-saturated Hollywood. After this, Burton forayed into mainstream movies with Pee-wee’s Big Adventure (1985), Beetlejuice (1988) and Batman (1989).

Soon, Tim Burton’s movies became crowd-pullers for their stunning visual appeal, eccentric plots and equally phenomenal performances from some of the best actors and composers who became the director’s muse and frequent collaborators. These include Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter, Winona Ryder and Danny Elfman.

What is the Burton-esque style?

Very few directors understand Mise-en-scène like Tim Burton. From stark scene lighting and adept use of dark shadows to featuring a lone hero and hellish, nightmare-like settings, some believe that Burton’s films are a genre in themselves which is cultivated carefully with well-planned cinematic tropes.

The lonely hero in any Tim Burton movie, for instance, eschews the path taken by a typical hero in other films. While the protagonist, in some films, is generally a geek who seeks attention and companionship, gothic characters or crime fighters in his other movies seem completely at ease with their solitude.

In terms of filmmaking, Tim Burton movies present a chiaroscuro of light and darkness and a juxtaposition of gothic and idyllic elements. For instance, while in Beetlejuice, there is a vivid contrast between Adam and the corpse of Barbara, as well as the glitz of the Deetz family, the dichotomy comes through the scissor-handed Edward and an artificially vibrant and bold suburban town in Edward Scissorhands.

However, the obvious dark and eerie gothic treatment faded over the years and Tim Burton movies became more inclined towards commercially viable recipes. His later films, such as Big Fish (2003), Big Eyes (2014) and Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016), do bear the Burton-esque style, but it is mainly the ’80s and ’90s runners which made him cement his position along with stalwarts such as Stanley Kubrick, David Lynch and Alfred Hitchcock.

Here are the best works of Tim Burton every goth lover must watch

(Main image credit: Beetlejuice/ IMDb; feature image credit: Big Eyes/ Photo by Leah Gallo – © 2014 The Weinstein Company. All rights reserved./IMDb)