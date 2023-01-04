Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Heading To OTT! Here’s What We Know So Far
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Is Heading To OTT! Here’s What We Know So Far

By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Jan 4 2023 6:58 pm

After smashing box office records last year, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all set to win over a new section of audiences with its OTT release. So in case you missed out on watching the blockbuster movie in theatres, here’s everything you need to know about the plans for Wakanda Forever’s OTT release.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Plot Details

 

The sequel to 2018’s mammoth blockbuster went into production under the most tragic of circumstances. Chadwick Boseman, who essayed the role of Black Panther in the 2018 movie, passed away in 2020 after fighting a tough battle with colon cancer. The film’s cast and crew started production in mourning but decided to stay committed to the film in honour of Chadwick’s memory.

Not surprisingly, the plot for the sequel parallels real-life events. In the sequel, Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje are all mourning the passing of King T’Challa. While still grieving, they decide to join forces with Nakia and Everett Ross to take on the daunting army of water-breathing superhumans led by dangerous Namor.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a critical and commercial success

The sequel to Black Panther is a bonafide hit. Made on a budget of USD 250 million, the film has an impressive worldwide gross of USD 821.7 million. The film is also a critical success, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 84%. It has also created quite a splash on the awards circuit by receiving six Critics Choice Awards nominations and two Golden Globe nominations, including nods for the legendary Angela Bassett.

What is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s release date on OTT?

The month of February will begin with a bang this year as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be premiering on Disney+ on 1 February. So, bookmark your calendars, stock up on popcorn, and get ready to experience movie magic from the comfort of your home.

Wakanda Forever!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Where can I watch Wakanda Forever online?

Answer: You will be able to stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney+ from 1st February, 2023.

Question: When will Black Panther Wakanda Forever release on OTT?

Answer: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be releasing on OTT on 1st February, 2023.

