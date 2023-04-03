The Upcoming Blue Beetle Movie Will Feature DC’s First Latino Superhero

DC Studios has released a teaser for their upcoming superhero movie Blue Beetle.

The teaser shows Jaime Reyes gearing up in his Blue Beetle suit and showcasing his superpowers after coming in contact with an ‘alien beetle’. Check out the teaser below.

Who is the ‘Blue Beetle’?

For the uninitiated, Blue Beetle is a fictional superhero in the DC Universe. Created by Charles Nicholas Wojtkoski, he first appeared in 1939. Since then, the character has been reinvented several times over the years, with different individuals donning Blue Beetle’s costume. The most well-known of these include Dan Garrett, Ted Kord and Jaime Reyes. The superhero has also appeared in various forms of media, including animated TV shows, video games and a planned live-action film. The character has become a fan favourite and, over the years, gained a significant following.

What is the upcoming ‘Blue Beetle’ movie about? As it’s based on the DC comics character Jaime Reyes, the plot of the upcoming Blue Beetle movie will revolve around a college graduate who gains superpowers after an alien scarab beetle grafts onto him, forming a powerful exoskeleton around his body. Blue Beetle’s extraordinary powers include the ability to fly, technopathy, scarab sight, the ability to absorb energy, superhuman strength and superhuman agility. The film will be produced by DC Films and Warner Bros. Pictures and will be the first live-action DC movie to feature a Latino superhero. It is being directed by Angel Manuel Soto, while Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer is writing the screenplay.

Who is in the cast of the ‘Blue Beetle’ movie?

Angel Manuel Soto’s first choice to play Jaime Reyes was Xolo Maridueña. Soto even explained how he “couldn’t stop seeing Maridueña as the character” ever since he was hired to direct the film. Maridueña was offered the role on August 1, 2021. The rest of the cast includes Bruna Marquezine as Reyes’s love interest Penny, while Belissa Escobedo will play the role of Reyes’s sister Milagros. For an undisclosed role, Harvey Guillén has also been cast in the movie.

When will ‘Blue Beetle’ release in theatres?

Blue Beetle will release in theatres in the United States on August 18, 2023.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/ Blue Beetle)