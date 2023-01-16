Critics Choice Awards 2023: Here’s The Complete List Of Winners

On Sunday, 15 January 2023, the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards took place to honour the best films, TV shows and performances in 2022. The event was organised by the Critics Choice Association (CCA) and featured a diverse slate of exciting winners. With more than 30 categories to reward excellence in, the Critics Choice Awards were attended by some of the biggest stars in the film and TV industry. So, let’s take a look at the Critics Choice Awards 2023 winners that were celebrated this year.

The most-rewarded film at the event was A24’s, Everything Everywhere All at Once, which took home the awards for Best Picture, Best Director and Best Supporting Actor. The ceremony, which was hosted by Chelsea Handler, also acknowledged the contributions of Janelle Monáe and Jeff Bridges, who were honoured with the #SeeHer award and the Lifetime Achievement Award, respectively.

"There were so many times in my life when I didn't see me." @JanelleMonae

In case you missed watching the ceremony, check out the full list of winners at the 2023 Critics Choice Awards, some of which are also in the race to win at the Oscars in March.

2023 Critics Choice Awards: Full list of winners

Best Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water

Tár

The Fabelmans

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery



Winner: Everything Everywhere all at Once

Best Foreign Language Film

All Quiet on the Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths

Close

Decision to Leave

Winner: RRR

Best Animated Feature

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Wendell & Wild

Winner: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best Original Song

Lift Me Up – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Ciao Papa – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hold My Hand – Top Gun: Maverick

Carolina – Where the Crawdads Sing

New Body Rhumba – White Noise

Winner: Naatu Naatu, composed by M. M. Keeravani, from RRR

Best Actress

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Danielle Deadwyler – Till

Margot Robbie – Babylon

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Winner: Cate Blanchett for TÁR

Best Actor

Austin Butler – Elvis

Tom Cruise – Top Gun: Maverick

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin

Paul Mescal – Aftersun

Bill Nighy – Living

Winner: Brendan Fraser for The Whale

Best Supporting Actor

Paul Dano – The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway

Winner: Ke Huy Quan for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley, Women Talking

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Janelle Monáe, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Winner: Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Best Director

James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Damien Chazelle – Babylon

Todd Field – Tár

Baz Luhrmann – Elvis

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

S.S. Rajamouli – RRR

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Winner: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert for Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Comedy Film

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bros

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Triangle of Sadness

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

Winner: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Young Actor/Actress

Frankie Corio – Aftersun

Jalyn Hall – Till

Bella Ramsey – Catherine Called Birdy

Banks Repeta – Armageddon Time

Sadie Sink – The Whale

Winner: Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

Best Acting Ensemble

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

The Woman King

Women Talking

Winner: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Best Original Screenplay

Todd Field – Tár

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Charlotte Wells – Aftersun

Winner: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Schienert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Adapted Screenplay

Samuel D. Hunter – The Whale

Kazuo Ishiguro – Living

Rian Johnson – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Rebecca Lenkiewicz – She Said

Winner: Sarah Polley – Women Talking

Best Score



Alexandre Desplat – Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Michael Giacchino – The Batman

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz – Babylon

John Williams – The Fabelmans

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

Best Cinematography Russell Carpenter – Avatar: The Way of Water

Roger Deakins – Empire of Light

Florian Hoffmeister – Tár

Janusz Kamiński – The Fabelmans



Winner: Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

Best Production Design Hannah Beachler, Lisa K. Sessions – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Rick Carter, Karen O’Hara – The Fabelmans

Dylan Cole, Ben Procter, Vanessa Cole – Avatar: The Way of Water

Jason Kisvarday, Kelsi Ephraim – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Winner: Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon Best Editing Tom Cross – Babylon

Eddie Hamilton – Top Gun: Maverick

Stephen Rivkin, David Brenner, John Refoua, James Cameron – Avatar: The Way of Water

Matt Villa, Jonathan Redmond – Elvis

Monika Willi – Tár Winner: Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once Best Costume Design Jenny Eagan – Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Shirley Kurata – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Catherine Martin – Elvis

Gersha Phillips – The Woman King

Mary Zophres – Babylon Winner: Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Best Hair and Makeup Babylon

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Whale Winner: Elvis Best Visual Effects The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Everything Everywhere All at Once

RRR

Top Gun: Maverick Winner: Avatar: The Way of Water

And here are the winners for television:

Best Drama Series

Andor

Bad Sisters

The Crown

Euphoria

The Good Fight

House of the Dragon

Severance

Yellowstone

Winner: Better Call Saul

Best Drama Actor

Jeff Bridges – The Old Man

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us

Diego Luna – Andor

Adam Scott – Severance

Antony Starr – The Boys

Winner: Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul

Best Drama Actress

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight

Sharon Horgan – Bad Sisters

Laura Linney – Ozark

Mandy Moore – This Is Us

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone



Winner: Zendaya – Euphoria

Best Drama Supporting Actor

Andre Braugher – The Good Fight

Ismael Cruz Córdova – The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Michael Emerson – Evil

John Lithgow – The Old Man

Matt Smith – House of the Dragon

Winner: Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul

Best Drama Supporting Actress

Milly Alcock – House of the Dragon

Carol Burnett – Better Call Saul

Julia Garner – Ozark

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight

Rhea Seehorn – Better Call Saul

Winner: Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus

Best Comedy Series

Barry

The Bear

Better Things

Ghosts

Hacks

Reboot

Reservation Dogs

Winner: Abbott Elementary

Best Comedy Actor

Matt Berry – What We Do in the Shadows

Bill Hader – Barry

Keegan-Michael Key – Reboot

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

Winner: Jeremy Allen White – The Bear

Best Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco – The Flight Attendant

Renée Elise Goldsberry – Girls5eva

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs

Winner: Jean Smart – Hacks

Best Comedy Supporting Actor

Brandon Scott Jones – Ghosts

Leslie Jordan – Call Me Kat

James Marsden – Dead to Me

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Winner: Henry Winkler – Barry

Best Comedy Supporting Actress

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Marcia Gay Harden – Uncoupled

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Annie Potts – Young Sheldon

Winner: Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Best Comedy Special

Fortune Feimster: Good Fortune

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual

Nikki Glaser: Good Clean Filth

Would It Kill You to Laugh? Starring Kate Berlant & John Early

Winner: Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special

Best Limited Series

Gaslit

The Girl from Plainville

The Offer

Pam & Tommy

Station Eleven

This Is Going to Hurt

Under the Banner of Heaven

Winner: The Dropout

Best TV Movie

Fresh

Prey

Ray Donovan: The Movie

The Survivor

Three Months

Winner: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actor

Ben Foster – The Survivor

Andrew Garfield – Under the Banner of Heaven

Samuel L. Jackson – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Sebastian Stan – Pam & Tommy

Ben Whishaw – This is Going to Hurt

Winner: Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Limited Series/TV Movie Actress Julia Garner – Inventing Anna

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Amber Midthunder – Prey

Julia Roberts – Gaslit

Winner: Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout Best Limited Series/Movie Supporting Actor Murray Bartlett – Welcome to Chippendales
Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient
Matthew Goode – The Offer
Ray Liotta – Black Bird
Shea Whigham – Gaslit

Domhnall Gleeson – The Patient

Matthew Goode – The Offer

Ray Liotta – Black Bird

Shea Whigham – Gaslit Winner: Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird Best Limited Series/Movie Supporting Actress Claire Danes – Fleishman Is in Trouble

Dominique Fishback – The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

Betty Gilpin – Gaslit

Melanie Lynskey – Candy

Juno Temple – The Offer Winner: Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story Best Foreign Language Series 1899

Borgen

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Garcia!

The Kingdom Exodus

Kleo

My Brilliant Friend

Tehran Winner: Pachinko Best Animated Series Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Undone Winner: Harley Quinn Best Talk Show The Amber Ruffin Show

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Winner: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Hero image credit: Instagram@Stephanie Hsu/Twitter@BetterCallSaul

Featured image credit: Instagram@JamesJeanArt.