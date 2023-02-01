Home > Culture > Film & TV > Everything We Know About The New Green Lantern Series
Everything We Know About The New Green Lantern Series
Culture

Everything We Know About The New Green Lantern Series

By: Sanmita Acharjee, Feb 1 2023 4:00 pm

DC Studios’ bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced a new slate of TV shows and films as part of the revamped DCEU. This also includes the new Green Lantern series. Gunn and Safran, who took over the production company’s creative operations in 2022, have shared plans for the reboot of the DC Universe.

During a private press event, both Gunn and Safran announced new TV and film projects, including Batman 2, the Superman reboot (without Henery Cavil), the Wonder Woman prequel series Paradise Lost, and arguably one of their most exciting new projects, Lanterns. All of these new projects are part of the first phase of the rebooted DC Universe called ‘Chapter 1: Gods & Monsters’. While we are looking forward to all of the new films and tv shows being planned in this phase, we are especially excited about Lanterns which will stream on HBO Max.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DC (@dcofficial)

What will the new Green Lantern series be about?

DC comics took to their official Twitter and Instagram accounts to share an update about the reboot of Green Lantern. The new TV series is titled Lanterns and will follow fan-favourite characters and detectives Hal Jordan and John Stewart. According to Gunn and Safran, the series will thematically and tonally be similar to True Detective. 

DCEU’s Phase 1 reboot features ten new releases, including films and TV series

James Gunn has announced a slate of ten new releases for DCEU’s Phase 1 reboot. These include the following:

Film projects:

  • Superman: Legacy
  • The Authority
  • Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow
  • Swamp Thing
  • The Brave and the Bold

Television series:

  • Lanterns
  • Paradise Lost
  • Booster Gold
  • Creature Commandos
  • Waller

Hero image credit: Courtesy of Twitter@DCComics
Featured image credit: Courtesy of Twitter@DCComics

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is the title of the Green Lantern series?

Answer: The current title of the new Green Lantern series is Lanterns.

Question: Is Green Lantern a part of DC or Marvel?

Answer: Green Lantern is a part of the DC Universe.

DC Studios DCEU Green Lantern Lanterns tv shows
written by.

Sanmita Acharjee
Digital Writer, Augustman
An aspiring storyteller covering entertainment, health and lifestyle who finds poetry in life. Also a self-proclaimed photographer, Sanmita loves to observe and capture life's fleeting moments on her camera. Be it a moving car throwing light at the cherry blossoms on a sultry autumn evening or that aesthetically pleasing light hanging from a metro station's ceiling, she loves capturing it all. She is also enjoying her time as a proud member of the BTS baby ARMY.
Daniel Craig Content Creators Red Dead Redemption

Most popular

View all Articles
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman