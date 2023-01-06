Home > Culture > Film & TV > Emily In Paris Is Now Netflix’s Most-Viewed Series
Netflix’s Emily in Paris has become the most-watched series on the streaming platform, thanks to the release of its season 3.

2022 has ended on a marvellous note for Netflix. The year features the premiere of Stranger Things 4, Bridgerton season 2, and the final season of Ozark, as well as introducing new shows like Alice In Borderland, Monster, The Watcher, and many other exciting series.

 

On November 23 2022, Netflix rolled out Wednesday starring Jenna Ortega and in just three weeks, it became the most-watched English series on the streaming platform. Although, with the release of Emily in Paris season 3 on December 21, that record was short-lived. The Lilly Colllins starrer has now overtaken Wednesday as the most-watched series on Netflix.

The third season was quite a hit, as it landed in Netflix’s Top 10 in 93 countries. Season 1 of the show also made its way back into the Top 10 last week with 11.5 million viewing hours as audiences prepared for the latest season, as reported by Deadline.

According to FlixPatrol, a website that comes up with statistics and charts for streaming platforms, season 3 helped the comedy stay on the top of Netflix’s charts as we entered 2023.

Netflix had a record-breaking year in terms of its streaming content with blockbuster hits in Stranger Things 4, Wednesday, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer StoryBridgerton season 2, and Inventing Anna. Incredibly, the first three shows have all clocked in more than 1 billion viewing hours.

Here are some of the reactions to Emily in Paris season 3.

What to expect in Season 4 of Netflix’s Emily In Paris?

The Parisian-based comedy-drama was collectively renewed for a third and fourth season back in January 2021. While we don’t know much about the plot for season 4, we do know that it was shot simultaneously with season 3.

We also know that Lily Collins and Ashley Park will return as the BFFs Emily Cooper and Mindy Chen. The rest of the cast including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Lucas Bravo, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Camille Razat, will also be back for the fourth season.

Thinking of binge-watching Season 3? Check out the trailer below:

(Hero and Feature Image Credits: Courtesy Instagram/@emilyinparis)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: Will there be a season 4 for Emily in Paris?

Answer: Yes, Emily in Paris was renewed for Season 4 on January, 2021.

Question: Is Emily in Paris a must-watch?

Answer: Emily in Paris is a dramedy with 30-minute episodes that are easy to watch.

Question: What is the best series on Netflix currently?

Answer: As on January 6 2023, the best shows on Netflix are Wednesday, Stranger Things, Ozark and The Crown.

