‘That ’90s Show’: What We Know About The Exciting Netflix Spin-Off

Anticipation has been riding high ever since Netflix, in October 2021, announced that the cult hit That ’70s Show is getting a spin-off titled That ’90s Show. The latter will see the return of some of the original stars as guests.

Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner — who served as the co-creators of the original — return to write the spin-off. Their daughter, Lindsey Turner, is on board as That ’90s Show‘s co-creator.

The spin-off will be produced by Carsey-Werner Company.

Here are all the details about That ’90s Show

What is the story about?

That ’90s Show is set in the fictional town of Point Place in Wisconsin, US, in the 1990s. It will focus on Leia Forman, who is the teenage daughter of Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti — both of whom were among the main characters of That ’70s Show.

Leia decides to spend the summer of 1995 with her grandparents — Red and Kitty Forman. She makes friends, and the squad hangout in the basement of the Forman doing what teenagers do, which a stern Red dislikes.

“Sex, drugs and rock ’n roll never dies, it just changes clothes,” reads a section of the official synopsis of the show.

Who are the main cast members?

Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith reprise their roles of Kitty Forman and Red Forman, respectively, from That ’70s Show. The role of their granddaughter, Leia, is played by Callie Haverda.

The new names joining the cast in main roles are Ashley Aufderheide as rebellious girl Gwen, Mace Coronel as Jay, Maxwell Acee Donovan as Gwen’s popular older brother Nate, Reyn Doi as Ozzie, and Sam Morelos as Nate’s intelligent girlfriend Nikki.

Which That ’70s Show cast members will appear in the spin-off?

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Topher Grace, Laura Prepon and Wilmer Valderrama — the main characters from That ’70s Show — will be making guest appearances in the spin-off.

Kutcher played Michael Kelso while Kunis essayed Jackie Burkhart. Grace and Prepon played Eric Forman and Donna Pinciotti, respectively. Valderrama portrayed Fez.

What do the teaser and trailer show?

Netflix released the first teaser of That ’90s Show in November 2022. The teaser gave a glimpse of the hilarious situations that Red and Kitty face when Leia and her friends take over the basement of their home.

The teaser presented the new characters and their lives in the 1990s.

Several social media users loved the teaser and praised how the creators succeeded in bringing back fond memories of the original.

On 22 December, the streaming giant released the first full-length official trailer. It gave a more detailed look into the Forman family and Leia’s friends.

Red expresses his disdain, as the teens go on doing all things teens of the time would do. Red is also seen giving parental advice to his son as flashes show That ’70s Show cast members making their cameos.

When is That ’90s Show releasing?

Netflix has announced that the spin-off will be released on 19 January 2023. It will have ten episodes. There is no other information such as the length of the episodes.

Interestingly, Laura Prepon will reportedly be directing one or more episodes of That ’90s Show.

The original show was removed from the streaming platform in September 2020. It is now available for streaming on Peacock.

(Hero and Featured images: Courtesy of Netflix)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India