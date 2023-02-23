Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘The Glory Part 2’: Song Hye-Kyo Is Ready For Revenge In New Trailer
‘The Glory Part 2’: Song Hye-Kyo Is Ready For Revenge In New Trailer
‘The Glory Part 2’: Song Hye-Kyo Is Ready For Revenge In New Trailer

By: Manas Sen Gupta, Feb 23 2023 2:53 pm

An official trailer for The Glory Part 2 starring Song Hye-kyo in the lead role was released by Netflix on 23 February.

From the looks of it, the trailer promises an exciting conclusion to the revenge saga that kept K-drama fans on edge in the first part.

Written by Kim Eun-sook and directed by Ahn Gil-ho, The Glory is about a woman exacting revenge on her former bullies in a chilling fashion.

What to know about The Glory Part 2

The trailer shows the revenge saga getting darker

Song Hye-kyo
Image: Courtesy of Screenshot/Netflix/YouTube

The trailer shows Song Hye-kyo’s character Moon Dong-eun planning her next moves and confronting her former bully Park Yeon-jin, played by Lim Ji-yeon.

Yeon-jin and a bunch of her rich friends bullied Dong-eun in high school. They tortured her mentally and physically. But even as adults, they have no remorse for what they did at school.

Dong-eun’s vengeful scheme apparently becomes darker as she attempts to inflict psychological pain on Yeon-jin.

She appears absolutely devoid of any emotion or empathy through the trailer of The Glory Part 2. In one scene, Dong-eun tells Yeon-jin, “Maybe I should rip your mouth open.”

While Yeon-jin is the main target of Dong-eun, she also has the others who participated in her bullying with Yeon-jin in her crosshairs.

There is also a scene where the group of bullies are accusing each other over the death of the character named J, who they bullied before Dong-eun.

Then Kim Gun-woo’s character Myeong-o is heard saying, “I’m the only one who’s innocent here. Me.” Myeong-o had gone missing in Part 1.

There is concern for Dong-eun, too. In one scene, Ha Do-yeoung, played by Jung Sung-il, asks Dong-eun, “Once this revenge is over, will you find happiness?”

The cast and release date

Song Hye-kyo, who is one of the highest-paid K-drama actors, received critical praise for her performance as the main lead Dong-eun.

Apart from Lim Ji-yeon, Jung Sung-il and Kim Gun-woo, The Glory Part 2 also stars Lee Do-hyun, Cha Joo-young, and Park Sung-hoon among others.

The second part is set for release on Netflix on 10 March.

(Main and Featured images: Netflix)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia India

written by.

Manas Sen Gupta
Manas enjoys reading detective fiction and writing about anything that interests him. When not doing either of the two, he checks Instagram for the latest posts by travellers. Winter is his favourite season and he can happily eat a bowl of noodles any time of the day.
 
