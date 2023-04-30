All 11 ‘Harry Potter’ And ‘Fantastic Beasts’ Movies Ranked

The Wizarding World of J.K. Rowling has enchanted audiences for decades with its captivating stories, iconic characters and spellbinding magic. From the beloved Harry Potter movies to the recent Fantastic Beasts films, the wizarding universe has continued to grow and evolve, captivating both new and longtime fans alike. In fact, the franchise continues to be popular, with Warner Bros. recently announcing a TV series reboot. The popularity of the series is also evident with all of the popular video games that have recently been released or announced, including Hogwarts Legacy and Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.
They grow up so fast 😭 pic.twitter.com/2V3efP8ZQe
— Harry Potter (@harrypotter) April 18, 2023
However, it’s the Harry Potter movies that have truly captivated the world and caused a massive uptick in the number of fans of J. K. Rowling’s universe. So one might possibly wonder, what is the best Harry Potter movie? Especially since each instalment in the franchise has cast its own ‘magic’ on audiences. Well, we’ve got the answer!
We will be ranking all of the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films, exploring their incredible stories, unforgettable moments, and magical worlds that have captured our hearts and imagination over the years. So, get ready to dive into the world of wizards, witches and fantastic beasts, and relive some of the most iconic moments in cinematic history.
What We Know About ‘Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions’, The New Video Game For Potterheads
A ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Is Coming To Max And Its First Teaser Is Here
All Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies ranked
(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy IMDb/Harry Potter)
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011)
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010)
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005)
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009)
- Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (2001)
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002)
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007)
- Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)
- Fantastic Beasts: (2018)
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 is the second part of the movie adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s seventh and final book in the Harry Potter series. Released in 2011, the film was directed by David Yates, who had also directed the previous three Harry Potter films and the three subsequent Fantastic Beasts films. The movie continues where the first part left off, following Harry, Ron, and Hermione’s quest to destroy the remaining Horcruxes and defeat Voldemort. The trio faces daunting challenges and makes difficult choices as they prepare for the ultimate battle between good and evil.
The film grossed USD 1.3 billion worldwide and became the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It also received numerous accolades, including three Academy Award nominations, and is widely regarded for offering a satisfying conclusion to Harry’s story.
Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%
IMDb rating: 8.1/10
(Image credit: IMDb)
Released in 2004, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is the third movie in the Harry Potter franchise. Directed by Oscar-winner Alfonso Cuarón, it is based on the third book by Rowling and sees Harry, Ron and Hermione back at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for their third year. The trio are now facing new challenges and mysteries, including the escape of dangerous prisoner Sirius Black from Azkaban. As they try to uncover the truth about Black and his connection to Harry’s past, including his parents James and Lily, they also encounter strange creatures and learn new spells and magical skills.
The film made over USD 797 million at the worldwide box office and is widely regarded as being one of the best films in the franchise and was especially praised for Cuarón’s inventive and gripping direction.
Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%
IMDb rating: 7.9/10
(Image credit: IMDb)
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 is the penultimate film in the original franchise and features Harry, Ron and Hermione on a mission to find and destroy the remaining Horcruxes – objects that contain fragments of Lord Voldemort’s soul. As they journey through the wizarding world, they encounter danger, betrayal and loss. The film, which came out in 2010, was a critical and commercial success, grossing a whopping USD 977 million at the global box office.
Rotten Tomatoes score: 77 %
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
(Image credit: IMDb)
Directed by Mike Newell, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire came out in 2005 and heavily focused on the Triwizard Tournament, a dangerous competition between three schools of magic. Despite being underage, Harry is unexpectedly chosen to participate in the tournament, a situation that has him facing deadly challenges and mysterious threats. The tournament isn’t the only thing Harry has to worry about as he also has to deal with the return of Lord Voldemort. The Dark Lord’s return brings evil and dangerous forces to Hogwarts that threaten the safety of Harry and his friends.
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88%
IMDb rating: 7.7/10
(Image credit: IMDb)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince features Harry returning to the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry for his sixth year. This time, he is assigned a special mission by headmaster Albus Dumbledore to uncover the secrets of Tom Riddle, the boy who would go on to become Lord Voldemort. The film is notable for its darker and more mature tone compared to previous entries in the series, and for its emotional ending (RIP Dumbledore!) which sets up the climactic events of the final two films.
Rotten Tomatoes: score 84%
IMDb rating: 7.6/10
(Image credit: IMDb)
Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone is the introductory film of the Harry Potter franchise. The story follows Harry, a young orphan who discovers that he is a wizard who has been accepted into the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Once at Hogwarts, he befriends Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger and together, the trio of first-year students uncovers a plot to steal the powerful Philosopher’s Stone being guarded at Hogwarts.
Rotten Tomatoes score: 81%
IMDb rating: 7.6/10
(Image credit: IMDb)
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets follows Harry and his friends discovering that someone (or something!) is petrifying students at the school. The trio figures out that the incidents at school are likely related to the Chamber of Secrets, a hidden chamber at Hogwarts that is said to contain a deadly monster. When Hermione herself is petrified, and Ginny is abducted, it’s up to Harry and Ron to rescue the school.
The film was a commercial success and was also praised by critics for its visual effects, performances and faithfulness to the source material.
Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%
IMDb rating: 7.4/10
(Image credit: IMDb)
Released in 2007, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix follows Harry and his friend’s during their fifth year at Hogwarts. The film shows The Ministry of Magic taking control of Hogwarts and refusing to acknowledge the return of Lord Voldemort. In order to be prepared to fight Voldemort and his Death Eaters, Harry forms a secret group with his friends called Dumbledore’s Army. As The Dark Lord gathers his forces to find a prophecy hidden in the Ministry of Magic, Harry, alongside Dumbledore’s Army and the revived Order of the Phoenix, tries to get his hands on it before Voldemort could.
The film was praised for its mature tone, engrossing action sequences (the battle between Dumbledore and Voldemort is considered to be one of the best in the franchise) and top-notch performances by the cast members, particularly Imelda Staunton as Dolores Umbridge.
Rotten Tomatoes score: 78%
IMDb rating: 7.5/10
(Image credit: IMDb)
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them is set in the wizarding world of the Harry Potter universe but takes place in New York City in 1926, long before the events of the Harry Potter books. The film follows Newt Scamander, a British wizard and Magizoologist who arrives at the Big Apple with a case full of magical creatures. When some of the creatures escape, chaos erupts, putting the wizarding community in danger of being discovered by the No-Maj population (American Muggles). Along with a No-Maj baker named Jacob Kowalski, and two sisters from the Magical Congress of the United States of America (MACUSA), Newt sets out to recapture the creatures while uncovering a dark plot that threatens to destroy the wizarding world.
The film was generally well-received by both fans and critics, with praise given to its visuals, performances and story. It grossed USD 814 million worldwide and even spawned a successful franchise.
Rotten Tomatoes score: 74%
IMDb rating: 7.2/10
(Image credit: IMDb)
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is a direct sequel to the first Fantastic Beasts movie and was, once again, directed by David Yates. Released in 2018, the story follows Newt Scamander as he teams up with a young Albus Dumbledore to stop the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald from raising an army of pure-blood wizards to rule over non-magical beings. Along the way, Newt must also confront personal challenges and dilemmas, as well as a new villain.
Unlike other movies in the Harry Potter franchise, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was the first film to receive a rotten Rotten Tomatoes score. While fans were kinder to the film, it was largely considered to be an average addition to the Harry Potter franchise.
Rotten Tomatoes: 36%
IMDb rating: 6.5/10
(Image credit: IMDb)
A sequel to The Crimes of Grindelwald, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore follows the adventures of Newt Scamander after he is enlisted by Albus Dumbledore to defeat the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The movie explores the complex relationship between Dumbledore and Grindelwald, as well as the events that led up to their legendary duel. Like its prequel, The Secrets of Dumbledore was not well received by critics or fans, and is considered by many to be the worst move in the Harry Potter franchise.
Rotten Tomatoes: 46%
IMDb rating: 6.2/10
(Image credit: IMDb)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: According to IMDb ratings, Harry Potter the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 is the best movie in the franchise.
Answer: Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is the lowest-grossing Harry Potter movie. However, it is considered by fans and critics to be one of the best movies in the franchise.
Answer: Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 is the highest-grossing movie in the franchise, having grossed a whopping USD 1.34 billion worldwide.
Answer: Harry Potter movies are more successful when it comes to their IMDb ratings or Rotten Tomatoes scores. They have also been more successful at the box office.