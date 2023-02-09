HBO’s ‘The Idol’: Everything We Know About The Weeknd’s New Show

Ever since HBO announced The Idol, there has been significant buzz all over the internet about the show’s release date. Now, it has been reported that the dark and twisted series will premiere in June on HBO Max. While we have a clearer idea about when the show is going to the premier, the exact release date hasn’t been revealed yet.

Co-created by musician The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, Euphoria’s director Sam Levison and Reza Fahim, The Idol is based on the music industry. According to the plot description by Variety, the story will revolve around a leader of a modern-day cult, who is also a self-help guru, and eventually, develops a complicated relationship with an upcoming pop idol.

What is HBO’s The Idol about?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Idol (@theidol)

HBO’s The Idol will have six episodes. The plot of the series will be about a booming romance between a pop singer and a LA club owner who is secretly a cult leader. The pop idol is being played by Lilly Rose Depp, while the cult leader is being essayed by The Weeknd. The trailer of the series opens with the words “From the sick and twisted minds of the Creator of Euphoria Sam Levinson and Abel ‘The Weekend’ Tesfaye,” and describes the story’s romance as “the sleaziest love story”.

Who is in The Idol’s cast?

Besides Lilly Rose Depp and The Weeknd, the cast of The Idol also includes Suzanna Son, Troye Sivan, Moses Sumney, Jane Adams, Dan Levy, Jennie Kim, Eli Roth, Rachel Sennott, Melanie Liburd, Tunde Adebimpe, Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Nico Hiraga and Anne Heche (who tragically passed away last year).

The series was first in development in June 2021, when news broke out that The Weeknd has been writing and planning to work on a TV series. A few months later around September 2021, Depp was cast and in November 2021, HBO took over the project.

The show will also feature the debut of BLACKPINK’s Jennie

K-pop fans would love to watch the series as BLACKPINK’s Jennie will also make her acting debut with The Idol. Speaking about how this role came to her in an interview with Yonhap, Jennie explained that she found the script intriguing and wanted to be a part of the series.

It seems like the highly-anticipated TV series will be worth the wait.

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/ The Idol)