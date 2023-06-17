15 Highest-Rated Apple TV Series On IMDb That Are Absolutely Binge-Worthy

The first all-original streaming platform, Apple TV Plus has been offering riveting content since its launch in November 2019. With a captivating lineup of films, documentaries and series from many creative minds, it is worth taking a look at some of the best Apple TV shows as rated by IMDb.

From Ted Lasso (2020) to Stillwater (2020), Apple TV shows have been received well by critics and viewers alike. They make up a big share of the 365 awards and 1,452 nominations Apple Originals have to their credit, as of 14 May 2023.

Additionally, a 2023 Statista report states that the total number of Apple TV Plus viewers in the US alone amount to a staggering 42.1 million. Recently released Nikolaj Coster-Waldau starrer, The Last Thing He Told Me, became Apple TV Plus’ most-watched limited series as per a 2023 Variety report (via Nielsen data). The mystery thriller garnered 4.5 million viewers in the first 31 days of its release.

Meanwhile, global hits like Bad Sisters (2022), boast of multiple BAFTA wins thanks to their unique story and enthralling characters.

Apple TV shows with the highest IMDb ratings