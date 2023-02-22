6 Korean Movies Coming To Netflix In 2023: Ballerina, JUNG_E And More

It is undeniable that the Hallyu wave has swept the world by storm. Almost everyone agrees that not just K-dramas and music but Korean movies too are much loved. They are an amalgamation of perfectly crafted stories depicting exemplary filmmaking which influences the world of cinema in the best way possible. Irrespective of the genre, Korean movies on Netflix have a humongous fan following around the globe, despite K-dramas often receiving the majority of attention.
Korean movies have undoubtedly been a popular choice of film buffs, continuously excelling in their field and attracting viewers from both their homeland and abroad. Korea has given us movies that push boundaries to blur the genres and outgrow the potential stories that resonate with viewers. One of the best examples of a perfect Korean movie is none other than Parasite (2019), which was not only critically acclaimed but loved by viewers too.
In 2022, some of the best Korean films on Netflix created magic with gripping stories and fascinating narratives combined with outstanding performances by the lead as well as the supporting cast. And, some of the Korean movies on Netflix brilliantly upheld the love and compassion that their viewers have shown them. From action-packed flicks such as The Pirates 2022, Carter and Seoul Vibe to romantic love stories such as 20th Century Girl and Love and Leashes, the list is long.
This year too, the streaming service is all set to amaze with its new release schedule, ranging from romance to sci-fi movies, including Ballerina, Believer 2, JUNG_E, Kill Boksoon, The Match and Unlocked. Of course, there is something for almost everyone in this year’s diverse and intriguing offering, which is nevertheless dominated by thrillers. So, block your calendars to watch these brand-new Korean films, which are scheduled for 2023.
Thrilling Korean Movies That Are Coming Out In 2023
Add these new Korean movies coming on Netflix to your watchlist
Directed by: Lee Chung-Hyun
Cast: Jun Jong-seo, Kim Ji-hun and Park Yu-rim
Release date: To be announced
Genre: Action and Adventure
Synopsis: Ok ju (Jun), an ex-bodyguard, is mourning the loss of her best friend, Min hee (Park), who was a ballerina. As she was unable to protect her friend, she decides to carry out Min hee’s final wish and avenge her death.
Directed by: Baek Jong-yeol
Cast: Cho Jin-woong, Cha Seung-won and Han Hyo-joo
Release date: To be announced
Genre: Crime
Synopsis: A dedicated detective, Won-ho (Cho), goes on with his search for the reality regarding Asia’s biggest drug cartel and its mysterious chief, with whom he still has unresolved business.
Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho
Cast: Kang Soo-youn, Kim Hyun-joo and Ryu Kyung-soo
Release date: 20 January
Genre: Sci-fi, Action and Adventure
Synopsis: A researcher named Yoon Seo-hyun (Kang) in an AI facility in a post-apocalyptic near-future, leads the attempt to stop a civil war by reconstructing the brain of a brave soldier, Yun Jung-yi (Kim). The soldier is actually her mother who is in a vegetative state now.
Directed by: Byun Sung-hyun
Cast: Jeon Do-yeon, Sul Kyung-gu and Kim Si-a
Release date: To be announced
Genre: Action and Adventure
Synopsis: As a teenage daughter’s single parent, Gil Bok-soon (Jeon), who is a well-known contract killer, finds it challenging to strike a balance between her personal and professional life.
Directed by: Kim Hyeong-ju
Cast: Lee Byung-hun and Yoo Ah-in
Release date: To be announced
Genre: Biography, Drama
Synopsis: The rivalry between two renowned Go players — once student and master — Lee Chang-ho (Yoo) and Cho Hoon-Hyun (Lee), results in defeat and triumph, which is unavoidable.
Directed by: Kim Tae-joon
Cast: Chun Woo-hee, Yim Si-wan and Kim Hie-won
Release date: 17 February
Genre: Crime thriller, Suspense
Synopsis: When a violent man named Jun-yeong (Yim) finds Na-mi’s (Chun) misplaced cell phone and starts using it to stalk her wherever she goes, her entire world is flipped upside down.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Korean movies from different genres are available on many OTT platforms such as Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+.
Answer: There are many romantic movies which you can watch on Netflix including, 'Sweet & Sour', 'Love and Leashes', 'Tune In For Love', 'Be With You', 'The Princess and the Matchmaker' and 'Crazy Romance'.
Answer: There are many good Korean horror movies. Some of the best ones include 'Whispering Corridors', 'A Tale of Two sisters', 'The Red Shoes', 'The Evil Twin', 'Death Bell' and 'Thirst'.