‘Hannibal’ To ‘Arctic’: 8 Iconic Mads Mikkelsen Performances In Movies And TV Shows

Whether he is playing a villain or a troubled protagonist, Mads Mikkelsen has consistently delivered some truly iconic and unforgettable performances in movies and TV shows that stand testament to his incredible range as an actor.

One of Mikkelsen’s most iconic roles is of the sophisticated cannibal Dr Hannibal Lecter in the TV series Hannibal. Mikkelsen had some massive shoes to fill here, considering the role was earlier essayed by legendary actor Sir Anthony Hopkins in The Silence of the Lambs. Sir Hopkins even famously won an Oscar for his performance. However, Mikkelsen did full justice to the role which earned him a devoted fan following. In fact, the actor’s ability to exude charm and intelligence took his performance to another level. On the other hand, movies such as The Hunt and Another Round also showcase Mikkelsen’s ability to be adaptable and morph into complex and emotionally charged characters. The actor has also made his mark on popular franchises such as the Marvel Cinematic Universe and James Bond by playing antagonist roles in Doctor Stranger and Casino Royale.

What we are trying to say is that Mikkelsen has brought to life some truly iconic characters throughout his career. As he was also recently on the cover of Augustman Singapore, we thought it would be a good idea to look into some of Mads Mikkelsen’s best movies and TV shows that cement his legacy as an actor for the ages.

Eight best performances by Mads Mikkelsen in movies and TV shows

Hannibal (2013 – 2015)

Considered to be one of his most iconic roles, Mikkelsen took on the challenge of portraying the iconic cannibalistic psychiatrist Dr Hannibal Lecter in the television series Hannibal. He brought a captivating mix of charm, intelligence and darkness to the character. The psychological thriller series followed the complex relationship between forensic psychiatrist Dr Hannibal Lecter and FBI special investigator Will Graham. Will has a unique ability to empathise with criminals, which leads him to consult with Dr Lecter on various cases. However, unknown to Will, Dr Lecter is a cannibalistic serial killer! As the series progresses, their bond grows deeper with the story turning into a psychological game of cat-and-mouse between the two.

IMDb rating: 8.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Arctic (2018)

Arctic is a survival drama that tells the gripping story of a man named Overgård after he gets stranded in the Arctic following a plane crash. With little hope of rescue, Overgård must use his ingenuity and resourcefulness to survive in the harsh and unforgiving environment. As he battles against extreme cold, hunger and the constant threat of danger, he discovers a wounded woman in another helicopter crash and takes it upon himself to save her as well.

Mikkelsen’s portrayal of Overgård is a testament to his exceptional acting skills. As a man stranded in the Arctic, he effectively conveyed the physical and emotional challenges faced by his character. With limited dialogue, Mikkelsen relies on subtle expressions, body language and raw emotion to act out the harsh reality of survival.

IMDb rating: 6.8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Another Round (2020)

In the critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning Danish film Another Round, Mikkelsen portrays a middle-aged teacher, Martin, who along with his friends, decides to test a theory about maintaining a certain level of alcohol in their blood to improve their lives. Initially, they believe that this controlled intoxication will improve their lives and creativity. However, as they delve deeper into their experiment, the consequences and complications begin to surface. In this incredible film, Mikkelsen skillfully portrayed the complexities of Martin’s journey, capturing the raw emotions and the impact of the experiment on his relationships, career and personal life.

IMDb rating: 7.7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

The Hunt (2012)

Mikkelsen delivered yet another powerful performance in the Danish film The Hunt. He portrays kindergarten teacher Lucas, a man who becomes the target of a community’s collective false accusations after a lie spreads among the townspeople, accusing him of inappropriate behaviour with a young girl. As the rumour spreads, he finds himself isolated and facing extreme hostility from those he once trusted.

The film explores themes of mob mentality, cancel culture and the devastating impact of false accusations on an individual’s life. Mikkelsen’s powerful portrayal also captures the emotional turmoil and resilience of a man wrongly caught in false accusations.

IMDb rating: 8.3/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

Casino Royale (2006)

Mikkelsen gained international recognition with his iconic portrayal of the villainous Le Chiffre in the James Bond film Casino Royale. He brought a sense of sophistication and menace to the character, creating a memorable antagonist for Daniel Craig’s Bond. A thrilling spy film, Casino Royale follows James Bond as he earns his ‘007’ status after going on a mission to uncover the financial activities of terrorist financier Le Chiffre. Casino Royale is widely considered to be one of the best James Bond movies of all time, and that’s in no small part thanks to Mikkelsen’s menacing portrayal.

IMDb rating: 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

A Royal Affair (2012)

Mikkelsen portrays Johann Friedrich Struensee in A Royal Affair, a German physician who becomes deeply involved in the Danish royal court during the 18th century. Struensee forms a passionate affair with Queen Caroline Mathilde while also influencing the mentally unstable King Christian VII. His portrayal of Struensee accurately captures the character’s intelligence, charisma and idealism as well as the conflicts he faces in his relationship with the queen. The film also explores themes of political intrigue, forbidden love and the pursuit of enlightenment during a turbulent era in Danish history.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 90%

Doctor Strange (2016)

Mikkelsen entered the MCU by playing the popular character of Kaecilius in Marvel’s Doctor Strange. Kaecilius, a former student of the Ancient One, becomes a follower of the dark sorcerer Dormammu. Through his performance, Mikkelsen showcases Kaecilius’ inner conflicts, depicting the character’s journey from a once-dedicated student to a man consumed by his power and immortality. His presence, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, adds tension and depth to their confrontations that might be lacking with another actor.

IMDb rating: 7.5/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 89%

Pusher (1996) and Pusher II (2004)

In Pusher and its sequel Pusher II, Mikkelsen has delivered two performances that showcase his versatility and acting abilities. In the original film, Mikkelsen portrays Tonny, an enigmatic and unpredictable henchman working for drug dealer Frank. Despite his tough exterior, Tonny’s vulnerability and longing for acceptance shine through. Mikkelsen also brought depth to the character, displaying a remarkable balance between Tonny’s violent tendencies and his emotional struggles.

In Pusher II, Mikkelsen’s Tonny returns to a world of crime after being released from prison. Mikkelsen’s portrayal in the sequel is a revelation, showcasing the character’s complexity and desperate desire to find a place within his dysfunctional family.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10 (Pusher and Pusher II)

Rotten Tomatoes: 83 % (Pusher), 100 % (Pusher II)

