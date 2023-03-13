‘Naatu Naatu’ From ‘RRR’ Wins The Oscar For Best Original Song

At the 95th Academy Awards held today, RRR made history by winning the Oscar for Best Original Song for the electrifying smash hit ‘Naatu Naatu’. The award was received by composer M. M. Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose. By winning the Oscar, the duo beat international pop icons like Lady Gaga and Rihanna, as well as the legendary Diane Warren.

The award, which was presented by Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery co-stars Kade Hudson and Janelle Monae, marks the first time in the history of the Academy Awards that a Telugu song has won in this category.

M. M. Keeravani spoke about listening to The Carpenters in his speech

When ‘Naatu Naatu‘ was announced as the winner, they received a standing ovation from the audience at the Dolby Theatre. During his acceptance speech, which he sang, music composer M. M. Keeravani also spoke about listening to The Carpenters and how this is a proud moment for every Indian. Actress Deepika Padukone was also seen during his speech, holding back her tears.

PM Modi also took to Twitter to congratulate the team

The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, took to Twitter to congratulate the team on its impressive victory –

Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars https://t.co/cANG5wHROt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2023

Rahul Sipligunj And Kaala Bhairava gave a smashing performance of ‘Naatu Naatu’

Before ‘Naatu Naatu’ won the Academy Award for Best Original Song, its singers – Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava – gave an electrifying performance that brought the Dolby Theatre to its feet. The performance, which was introduced by actress Deepika Padukone, was applauded by many on social media as the best of the night.