Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘Superman: Legacy’: Everything To Know About The New Movie Part Of DCEU’s Revamped Phase 1
‘Superman: Legacy’: Everything To Know About The New Movie Part Of DCEU’s Revamped Phase 1
Culture

‘Superman: Legacy’: Everything To Know About The New Movie Part Of DCEU’s Revamped Phase 1

By: Sanmita Acharjee, Feb 8 2023 7:14 pm

DC Studios’ co-CEO James Gunn is teasing fans with details about the first phase of the revamped DCEU called ‘Chapter 1: Gods And Monsters.’ On Tuesday, Gunn took to Twitter to share a snippet of Superman flying towards the skies. This tweet, which has already received 134 thousand likes and nine thousand retweets, compelled fans to seek more updates on Superman: Legacy, one of the five new films announced as part of DCEU’s upcoming slate of movies.

What we know about James Gunn’s ‘Superman: Legacy’

Before jumping to any conclusion, you must know that Gunn informed DC fans that the latest Superman movie isn’t going to be an adaptation of any issue of the comic. Media publications suggest that Gunn is writing an entirely original script for Superman: Legacy, but no revelations have been made about who might be directing it. The update on the new Superman movie follows the whirlwind of eagerness James Gunn and Peter Safran created after announcing their plans for new releases slated for DCEU’s revamped first phase.

The Superman movie fans are waiting for

Superman: Legacy will be released on 11 July 2025. The film will focus on the times when Superman is younger, with an emphasis on how he “balances his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing“. Although Gunn shared that he is enjoying the process of writing the script, there have been no updates on the casting yet. However, it is being reported that the casting for Superman: Legacy will begin once Gunn concludes writing the script. Fans are now patiently waiting to see who their new Kal-El will be after Henry Cavill exited the DC Universe.

Notably, this will be the fourth film in the DC Extended Universe revolving around the life, battles and superpowers of the beloved and iconic superhero.

Hero image & Featured image credit: Twitter/@JamesGunn

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: When will Superman: Legacy release?

Answer: DC Studios has announced 11 July 2025 as the official release date for Superman: Legacy.

Question: What will be the plot of Superman: Legacy?

Answer: According to a tweet by DC Studios, Superman: Legacy will focus on a young Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.

Question: Who will be the new Superman?

Answer: There have been no official announcements, as of February 2023, regarding the casting for the new Superman.

Question: Has the DC Universe cancelled Man of Steel 2?

Answer: Yes, Man of Steel 2 has been cancelled by the DC Universe.

DC Extended Universe DC Studios DCEU Movies Superhero Movies Superman
written by.

Sanmita Acharjee
Digital Writer, Augustman
An aspiring storyteller covering entertainment, health and lifestyle who finds poetry in life. Also a self-proclaimed photographer, Sanmita loves to observe and capture life's fleeting moments on her camera. Be it a moving car throwing light at the cherry blossoms on a sultry autumn evening or that aesthetically pleasing light hanging from a metro station's ceiling, she loves capturing it all. She is also enjoying her time as a proud member of the BTS baby ARMY.
Daniel Craig Content Creators Red Dead Redemption
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman