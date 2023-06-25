From ‘Vincenzo’ To ‘Dream High’, The Best Movies And TV Shows Of Taecyeon

Ok Taecyeon has come a long way since his days as K-pop group 2PM’s rapper, establishing himself as a true actor with his performance in some of the best tv shows and movies around, including Netflix hit drama, Vincenzo. The multi-hyphenate is now one of the biggest faces of the Hallyu wave.

The Hands Up singer made his onscreen debut in 2010 with the K-drama series Cinderella’s Sister alongside popular stars Moon Geun-young and Chun Jung-myung. While his acting portfolio boasts hits like Dream High (2011) and Secret Royal Inspector & Joy (2021), it was only after he played the antagonist in Kim Hee-won’s Vincenzo that Taecyeon gained global fame.

Another feather in his cap is the historical movie Hansan: Rising Dragon, which became the second highest-grossing Korean film of 2022, as per the Korean Film Council. It garnered a whopping USD 40 million and over 5 million moviegoers as of 11 August 2022.

As the Korean star’s popularity continues to rise with KBS2’s new fantasy drama Heartbeat that’s set to release on 26 June 2023, take a look at some of Taecyeon’s best movies and TV shows to date.

8 best TV shows and movies that are a must-watch for Ok Taecyeon fans

Hansan: Rising Dragon

Directed by: Kim Han-min

Other stars: Park Hae-il, Kim Hyang-gi, Ahn Sung-ki

Year of release: 2022

Synopsis: In 1592 Korea, the threat of a Japanese invasion looms large. To win the war, defending admiral Yin Sun-sin (Park) suggests the use of their secret weapon — the dragon-headed ships called geobukseon. Will the heavily outnumbered Korean army be able to uphold its glory?

About the movie: This movie, starring Taecyeon, is a prequel to the 2014 hit, Roaring Currents by the same director. Roaring Currents became the most-viewed film of all time in South Korea and enjoyed a viewership of around 17 million people, as per The Korea Times (via Yonhap).

Vincenzo

Directed by: Kim Hee-won

Other stars: Song Joong-ki, Jeon Yeo-bin, Jo Han-chul

Year of release: 2021

Episodes: 20

Synopsis: Vincenzo Cassano (Song) is a consigliere and lawyer, who returns to his hometown in South Korea to avoid the Mafia wars in Italy. Here, he gets entangled in the illicit affairs of the corrupt Babel Pharmaceuticals Group. As Vincenzo hatches a plot to wipe out the company, he has to face their notorious crime lord Jang Joon-woo, aka Jang Han-seok (Taecyeon).

About the show: The crime thriller is inspired by Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic The Godfather trilogy movie (1972-1990). As per Forbes, Vincenzo was one of the top ten most-viewed Netflix TV shows of 2021, and is one of Taecyeon’s best Korean drama performances to date.

Secret Royal Inspector & Joy

Directed by: Yoo Jong-sun

Other stars: Kim Hye-yoon, Min Jin-woong, Park Kang-sub

Year of release: 2021

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: After passing the state examination, Ra Yi-eon (Taecyeon), a citizen of the Joseon Kingdom, begins working in the Office of Special Advisors. Appointed as a royal secret agent, he comes across the curious and progressive Kim Joy (Kim). As the two join forces to solve cases, Yi-eon falls for Joy. However, her troubled past comes in the way of their blooming romance.

The Game: Towards Zero

Directed by: Jang Joon-ho

Other stars: Lee Yeon-hee, Lim Ju-hwan, Choi Jae-woong

Year of release: 2020

Episodes: 32

Synopsis: Tae-pyeong (Taecyeon), has the ability to see the future and foresee death. When a serial killer kidnaps a girl, he decides to help the police solve the case. As he is teamed up with detective Joon-young (Lee), he realises she is the only person his powers don’t seem to work on.

House of The Disappeared

Directed by: Lim Dae-Woong

Other stars: Kim Yunjin, Jo Jae-yun, Park Sang-hoon

Year of release: 2017

Synopsis: Homemaker Mi-hee (Kim) leads a peaceful life with her husband Chul-joong (Jo) and their child. In a turn of events, their son goes missing and she is falsely imprisoned for murdering her husband. After serving her 25-year-long sentence, Mi-hee returns to the house where it all happened and vows to unravel the truth.

Save Me

Directed by: Kim Sung-su

Other stars: Seo Yea-ji, Woo Do-hwan, Cho Seong-ha

Year of release: 2017

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: The story follows four unemployed men and their fight against the demonic practice of human sacrifice. It all starts when they come across a strange woman, Im Sang-mi (Seo), who requests them to save her. However, in the pursuit of setting her free, the youngsters get entangled in a religious cult.

About the show: The supernatural K-drama is based on the webcomic series Sesang Bakeuro (2011-2013) by acclaimed writer Jo Geum-san. Taecyeon plays Han Sang-hwan in the drama, the only son of a corrupt politician, who tries to save Sang-mi from the cult.

Who Are You?

Directed by: Jo Hyun-tak

Other stars: So E-hyun, Kim Jae-wook, Ha-joon

Year of release: 2013

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: After six years of being in a coma, detective Shi-On (So) wakes up to realise she can now see ghosts. Her colleague, detective Gun-woo (Taecyeon), who doesn’t believe in anything supernatural, finds it hard to believe her. Soon the pair is assigned with solving cases related to a lost and found centre. Will Shi-On and Gun-woo be able to set aside their differences to function as a team together?

Dream High

Directed by: Lee Eung-bok and Kim Seong-yoon

Other stars: Bae Suzy, Kim Soo-hyun, IU

Year of release: 2011

Episodes: 16

Synopsis: Six students attend an elite grooming academy with the dream of becoming K-pop idols. While all six of them have to deal with challenging times, their perfect pitches, love for each other and positive attitude keep their hopes alive in the academy.

About the show: The classic K-drama has been turned into a show x musical and is produced by Artone Studio. It is being showcased at the Kwanglim Arts Center in southern Seoul, until 23 July 2023.

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy 2PM/Twitter)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore