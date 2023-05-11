‘The Crowded Room’: What We Know About Tom Holland And Emmy Rossum’s New Crime Thriller

Who knew Tom Holland’s next gig would be an exciting crime thriller? But here we are. Our favourite Spiderman (after Andrew Garfield, of course!) is going places and we are here for it. He’ll be starring in the Apple TV+ original series The Crowded Room, a psychological thriller that will also feature Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum. The first trailer of the series is already here and it promises to be quite a thrilling ride.

Created by Akiva Goldsman, the mastermind behind the acclaimed film A Beautiful Mind, the upcoming limited series draws inspiration from Daniel Keyes’s 1981 non-fiction novel The Minds of Billy Milligan, which chronicles the true crimes of Billy Milligan.

‘The Crowded Room’: Plot details

In The Crowded Room, Tom Holland will be portraying Danny Sullivan following his arrest for a significant shooting incident that rocked New York City in 1979. Through a series of gripping interviews with interrogator Rya Goodwin (portrayed by Seyfried), Danny gradually unveils the enigmatic layers of his past that ultimately led to the fateful event. As he introspectively reflects on his life, Danny grapples with pivotal moments and haunting truths that will forever alter his existence.

Speaking about the series, Goldsman revealed to Entertainment Weekly, “It’s a serialised 10-hour piece but it moves around. The point of view moves around. The sort of narrative frame moves around, so it lets you get a little jolt of seeing things new.”

Similarly, Holland discussed his portrayal of Danny and shared his perspective. He expressed, “I’ve spent so long playing Nathan Drake and playing Spider-Man, who are characters that you can depend on, people you feel safe around, and, ultimately, people that feel really capable. I really enjoyed playing Danny in those earlier episodes where I was able to lean into my more vulnerable side.”

Who is in the cast of ‘The Crowded Room’?

Tom Holland, Amanda Seyfried and Emmy Rossum serve as the main cast members in The Crowded Room. The supporting cast includes Sasha Lane, Will Chase, Lior Raz, Laila Robins, Christopher Abbott and Henry Eikenberry.

When will the new Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried series release?

The Crowded Room is set to make its highly-anticipated debut on Apple TV+ on June 9, 2023, marking the beginning of an intense and thrilling viewing experience. The initial release will feature three episodes that will immerse viewers in the story’s intricate plotlines. However, the remaining seven episodes will be unveiled on a weekly basis, gradually building suspense until the series concludes on July 28, 2023.

Check out The Crowded Room’s trailer below:

(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy IMDb/The Crowded Room)