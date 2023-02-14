Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘The Flash’ Movie Trailer: Michael Keaton Returns As Batman After 30 Years
Culture

By: Aayaan Upadhyaya, Feb 14 2023 1:44 pm

DC Studios, and by extension the DCEU, has been in the news lately because of the major overhaul that it’s currently going through. With new films and series being developed and other franchises being cancelled, the future of many of our favourite characters is, to put it simply, quite up in the air. Well, one character that we definitely won’t have to worry about seeing again is The Flash, as the trailer for the new movie finally dropped on Monday during the Super Bowl.

Here is what we know so far about the exciting new entry in the DCEU.

What is The Flash’s new movie about?

The Flash movie trailer
Image credits: Courtesy IMDb

Starring Ezra Miller in the titular role, The Flash will see the superhero travel back in time to prevent his mother’s murder. However, his actions have unintended consequences, and now the future of humanity is at risk as well. The trailer also showed us a glimpse of General Zod promising to be a deadly nemesis, although fortunately for Barry, he is not alone in this fight. Speaking of which…

Michael Keaton returns as Batman after 30 years!

Perhaps the most exciting part about The Flash’s trailer was the appearance of Michael Keaton aka the original Batman who is returning as the caped crusader after three decades. The film will also see the return of Ben Affleck as the Batman we’ve grown to love in the DCEU. Besides the two Batmans, the trailer also showed us a brief glimpse of another one of Barry’s allies aka Supergirl.

How Twitter is responding to the new trailer

While Twitter is praising the return of Michael Keaton, fans are a bit apprehensive about the new movie, given Ezra Miller’s controversies (and lack of accountability).

Watch the trailer of ‘The Flash’ below:

(Hero and feature image: Courtesy YouTube/DC) 

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: When will The Flash movie release?

Answer: The Flash will be hitting theatres on 16 June, 2023.

Question: Where can I watch The Flash movie trailer?

Answer: You can watch the trailer for The Flash on Instagram, YouTube and Twitter.

Question: Who directed The Flash movie?

Answer: The Flash is directed by Andrés Muschietti.

Question: Who is returning in The Flash movie?

Answer: Ezra Miller is returning as the titular character in The Flash. Also returning is Ben Affleck as Batman and, more interestingly, Michael Keaton as the OG Batman.

written by.

Aayaan Upadhyaya
Senior Editor - Growth, Augustman
Aayaan Upadhyaya enjoys writing about pop culture, wellness, and lifestyle. In his spare time, you can find him listening to true crime podcasts, playing RPG video games, or reading an engrossing novel. A graduate of journalism and mass communication, he is a senior editor who has previously worked with Times Internet.
