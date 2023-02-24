New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Movies Are In The Pipeline At Warner Bros.

It looks like we are all set for a return to Middle-earth on the big screen as it’s just been reported that The Lord of the Rings movies will be getting a reboot. The news, which was announced by Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav during an earnings call, comes on the heels of the successful reception received by The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Prime Video.

According to Zaslav, Warner Bros. has brokered a multiyear deal with the Swedish gaming giant Embracer Group (the current holders of the film rights) that will allow the studio to work on multiple Lord of the Rings films.

‘The Lord of The Rings’ reboot: Who is attached to the project?

While the original trilogy, as well as the follow-up The Hobbit trilogy, were directed by Peter Jackson, as of now, no filmmaker is attached to the project. However, according to a report in Variety, Jackson has been kept in the loop. While no casting announcements have been made so far, it’ll be interesting to see if any cast members from the original trilogy, The Hobbit films or even The Rings of Power make an appearance.

‘The Lord of The Rings’ movie trilogy has won multiple Oscars

The original trilogy by Peter Jackson was a massive critical and commercial success and even went on to win multiple Academy Awards. These films have collectively grossed a whopping USD 2.991 billion at the box office. The last Lord of the Rings movie in the trilogy, The Return of the King, swept the 76th Academy Awards, winning all 11 Oscars it was nominated for (including Best Picture and Best Director for Jackson). By doing so, it tied the record for the most Oscars won by a single film with Ben-Hur and Titanic. Even the follow-up The Hobbit trilogy has been a box office success, grossing USD 2.938 billion dollars.