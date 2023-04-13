‘The Marvels’: Cast, Plot Details And Everything Else We Know About The Upcoming MCU Movie

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, popularly known as MCU, have been in delight since the teaser trailer of the highly anticipated The Marvels dropped on 11 April. By now, you must have watched it on loop, and already started counting days to the release. If you are one of them, we’ve got you.

The 1 minute 7 seconds long teaser trailer looks promising, to say the least. The female power trio of Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau pack in the action and comedy that the Marvel movies are known for. But the teaser reveals so little that it has got fans asking for more. To make your wait of the movie a tad bit easier, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.

All you need to know about The Marvels

The teaser trailer



This movie is a sequel of 2019’s Captain Marvel and 2022’s Ms. Marvel. The teaser begins as Monica Rambeau is thrown into another dimension. Kamala Khan is seen travelling through space to meet Nick Fury, and Captain Marvel looks like she is stuck inside Khan’s home, where she sees cut-outs of herself plastered all over Khan’s walls. The trio soon team up to fight it out against some mortal and alien enemies.

South Korean star Park Seo-joon’s blink-and-miss appearance has also become the talk of the town ever since the teaser has dropped!

Release date

There has been a lot of back and forth regarding the release date of this one. It was originally slated for a 11 July, 2022 release, which got pushed to 11 November 2022. The much-anticipated movie will finally release on 10 November 2023.

Premise of The Marvels

Carol Danvers or Captain Marvel has already freed herself from the tyrannical Kree. But when she is investigating a bizarre wormhole, her powers somehow become entangled with her estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan. So, every time they use their powers, they swap places and team up.

Cast

Brie Larson as Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel

Teyonah Parris as Captain Monica Rambeau

Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury

Zawe Ashton as Dar-Benn

Park Seo-Joon’s character has not been revealed yet

Daniel Ings as Ty-Rone

Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan

Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan

Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan

Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau

Jude Law as Yon-Rogg

Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill

Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo

Colin Stoneley as Papp-Tonn

Abraham Popoola as Dag

All Images: Courtesy IMDb

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia India