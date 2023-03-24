Home > Culture > Film & TV > ‘The Night Agent’: What We Know About Netflix’s New Spy Drama
‘The Night Agent’: What We Know About Netflix’s New Spy Drama
Culture

‘The Night Agent’: What We Know About Netflix’s New Spy Drama

By: Sanika Achrekar, Mar 24 2023 6:56 pm

Netflix is expanding its spy-thriller genre. While earlier this year the streaming giant released The Recruit, starring Noah Centino as a young spy, it’s now added another exciting addition to its catalogue. Here is what we know about Netflix’s thrilling new series The Night Agent.

Created by Shawn Ryan, The Night Agent’s story revolves around an FBI agent who gets involved in a deadly conspiracy about a mole in the White House.

Is Netflix’s ‘The Night Agent’ based on a book?

The Night Agent is based on the novel of the same name by author Matthew Quirk. Published in 2019, it is a thriller set in Washington, D.C. and follows the story of a young FBI agent named Peter Sutherland. He is assigned with investigating a suspicious case involving the death of a White House staff and soon discovers a web of corruption and conspiracies that threaten to bring down the entire government. Along the way, he must navigate dangerous alliances and confront his own personal demons, all the while trying to stay alive and uncover the truth.

Who all are in the cast of ‘The Night Agent’?

The Night Agent Netflix
Image credits: Courtesy Netflix

FBI agent Peter Sutherland is played by Gabriel Basso, while Luciane Buchanan plays the role of CEO Rose Larkin. The rest of the cast includes Fola Evans-Akingbola, Eve Harlow, Enrique Murciano, Phoenix Raei, D.B. Woodside and recent Oscar-nominee Hong Chau.

‘The Night Agent’: What does Twitter have to say about Netflix’s new spy drama?

After the spy thriller was released on Netflix, people took to Twitter to share their views about the show. If you are wondering about potentially binge-watching it, these Twitter reviews might help you take a call:

(Hero and feature image credits: Courtesy Netflix)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: How many episodes are there in The Night Agent?

Answer: Netflix's The Night Agent comprises of 10 episodes.

Question: Will there be a Season 2 for The Night Agent?

Answer: As of now, the Night Agent's renewal for season 2 has not been announced.

Question: Who is the best character in The Night Agent?

Answer: FBI agent Peter Sutherland and CEO Rose Larkin are the primary characters in the The Night Agent.

Question: Is The Night Agent a good series to watch?

Answer: If you love spy-thrillers or the thriller genre in general, then The Night Agent is a good series for you to watch.

Netflix The Night Agent Web Series
written by.

Sanika Achrekar
Digital Writer, Augustman
Sanika lives for fashion and skincare. She enjoys writing about style, beauty, and lifestyle. She worked as a fashion writer for Man's World India magazine. When not writing about designers and trends, she likes to shop, travel, try new Sushi restaurants, practise pilates and rewatch her comfort shows.
Bella Hadid Campus 80s Content Creators
‘The Night Agent’: What We Know About Netflix’s New Spy Drama
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman